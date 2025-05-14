Zack Peter alleges Diddy was involved with Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala in light of Megyn Kelly claiming she saw the rapper with a "Kardashian"

On May 14, 2025, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter took to X to discuss Sean "Diddy" Combs' alleged hookup with Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala. Peter claimed this after American journalist Megyn Kelly said she saw Combs "dry humping a Kardashian," at one of the Met Galas she attended in a conversation on The Nerve with Maureen Callahan on May 9.

It is worth noting that there is no solid proof that Kylie Jenner was involved with Sean "Diddy" Combs at the event. The allegations remain unverified.

Peter further explained why he thought Kylie was the "Kardashian" Kelly saw "dry humping" the rapper. He noted that Kelly only attended the Met Gala in 2016 and 2017, eliminating Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian from the list, as they did not make any Met Gala appearances until 2022.

Peter explained that Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, along with their mother Kris Jenner, did make appearances in the 2016 Met Gala, but Diddy did not. This omitted the possibility of Kelly allegedly witnessing one of them in a bathroom with the rapper that year.

Peter further highlighted that during the 2017 Met Gala, Combs attended with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

"[Sean Combs] was there in 2017, which would omit Kris Jenner because she wasn't there in 2017. But we still have Kylie, Kendall, and Kim. Now, Kanye wasn't in attendance at the 2017 Met Gala, but Kim was newly married to Kanye at the time, so I think that kind of vetoes Kim," he said.

He alleged that since Kendall was reportedly dating rapper A$AP Rocky in 2017 and brought him as her date to the event, it also vetoed her, narrowing his suspicion down to Kylie as the most likely Kardashian whom Kelly saw in the restroom with Diddy.

More on Kylie Jenner's alleged hookup with Sean "Diddy" Combs

Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner (Image via Getty)

In the same clip, Zack Peter further supported his argument by mentioning a bathroom selfie captured by Kylie Jenner, which featured Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Sean Combs, Kim Kardashian, and others during the 2017 Met Gala.

He also mentioned Kylie's past relationship with rapper Tyga.

"And now Kylie, yes, was on again, off again with Tyga at this time, but she was technically the only one that would have been single during the 2017 Met Gala, which is when Megyn Kelly was there, Diddy was there, and multiple Kardashians were there," Peter mentioned.

The No Filter podcast host further called out Kylie's sisters, who were allegedly present with her in the restroom with Combs.

"But Kylie was only 19 which, to me, is just kind of weird if your 19 year old sister is in the bathroom with you and you guys are like with Diddy who's pushing 50 and you're watching your 19 year old sister dry hump Diddy. Like it's just kind of weird," Peter commented.

Megyn Kelly's encounter with Diddy at the Met Gala

American journalist Megyn Kelly appeared on the May 9 episode of The Nerve hosted by Maureen Callahan, where she talked about witnessing Sean Combs "dry humping a Kardashian" in a women's restroom at the Met Gala.

"So I went there, and the thing I remember most from being there was P. Diddy in the restroom of the Met. It was the women's room, that's why I was there, dry humping a Kardashian," Kelly said.

She explained that multiple other people were also present in the restroom, including members of the Kardashian family.

"There were multiple Kardashians in there and like that other sort of lame supermodel version, you know, not the real supermodels like we grew up with, but like these new influencer types. They were all in there. No one was using the bathroom. They were smoking and dry humping, and that was P. Diddy," she said.

Kelly called out Sean Combs for being disrespectful towards individuals and places.

"I'm just saying there's a pattern of disrespect for others and our sacred places and things that should be treated as inviolate, and it applies to places, and it applies to people. And I have no idea what this guy's capable of, but I think it's probably worse than we can even imagine," Kelly said.

As reported by the BBC on May 13, 2025, Sean Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being charged with s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The trial began on May 12, 2025, in the Federal District Court in Manhattan.

