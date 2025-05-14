“Robin is going to SPARKLE” — Fans elated as Cobie Smulders is confirmed as guest star on How I Met Your Mother rewatch podcast

In a recent trailer for the new episode of the How I Met Your Mother rewatch podcast, titled, How We Made Your Mother, Craig Thomas and Josh Radnor were accompanied by Cobie Smulders to recreate some iconic Ted and Robin banter.
Cobie's appearance was also teased last month via another Instagram post on April 22, 2025. However, the post did not directly claim anything related to Smulder's appearance, but now it is confirmed that the "special guest" mentioned is indeed Cobie.
In the 59-second trailer, posted on Instagram on May 14, 2025, Smulders, who played Robin Scherbatsky in the show, was the first core cast member from the sitcom to appear on the How We Made Your Mother podcast hosted by Craig Thomas, co-creator of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM), and Josh Radnor who played Ted Mosby.
During the teaser, Cobie thanked the hosts for launching the podcast, where Ted and Craig revisit the sitcom episode by episode.
"Thank you guys for starting this podcast, revisiting all these memories of times gone by, it's a wonderful journey," Cobie said.
Cobie's appearance sparked reactions online, with one Instagram user commenting:
Some fans also commented on Josh and Cobie's connection as Ted and Robin:
With Cobie Smulders making the guest appearance, fans are still waiting to see Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, and Neil Patrick Harris, who played Ted Mosby's close friends in the series, appear in the How We Made Your Mother podcast.
Cobie Smulders talks about a possible HIMYM reunion
The 43-year-old actress appeared in an interview with Collider (published on November 4, 2024), where she spoke about her willingness to return to a potential How I Met Your Mother reunion.
"Always, anytime," Cobie said.
She also mentioned her appearance in the 2022 spin-off, How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff.
I was lucky enough to do one episode of How I Met Your Father. So I feel like…we did it?
Cobie further showed enthusiasm for returning to the series with her co-stars.
I love those people, so to be back in a scene with any of them, I would do. But there’s nothing yet. That I’m in!"
Smulders played Robin Scherbatskey, a Canadian morning show host, in How I Met Your Mother, which ran for 208 episodes on CBS from 2005 to 2014.
Although there has been no official reunion of the full cast of HIMYM, Cobie and Jason Segel (who played Marshall Erikson) reunited in season 2, episode 10 of Segel's show, Shrinking. Several other members from the sitcom have also been seen attending public events together.
The series follows Ted Mosby, who in 2030 narrates to his children the tale of how he met their mother, Robin Scherbatsky, as he navegates life across New York City with his tight-knit circle of friends Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Robin (Cobie Smulders), Marshall (Jason Segel), and Barney, while working as an architect.
The episode of the How We Made Your Mother Podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Amazon Music.
