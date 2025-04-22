"ROBIN SCHERBATSKY IS IN THE HOUSE": Fans celebrate as Cobie Smulders is teased as special guest on the How I Met Your Mother rewatch podcast

Speculations of Cobie Smulders’ appearance in the upcoming episode of How We Made Your Mother are currently trending following a viral social media post.

The post was shared on April 22, 2025, through the podcast's official Instagram handle. It stated that the hosts, Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas, spoke to a “special guest” for the new episode. However, other details were not mentioned anywhere, and the caption simply read:

“Yep.”

The post did not directly claim anything related to Cobie Smulders’ appearance, who portrayed Robin Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother. However, it was teased with the words “She Sparkled,” which were featured in the photo. It included a pink background alongside the name of the podcast at the bottom.

Notably, the words on the picture refer to Scherbatsky’s alter ego, Robin Sparkle, used at the time when she was a pop star. The character was inspired by another artist, Alanis Morissette, and the alter ego first appeared in the episode Slap Bet, from the second season.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of the podcast’s Instagram post to share their reactions to the potential appearance of Cobie Smulders. One of the fans expressed their excitement about the same by referring to Smulder's character on the show, writing:

“ROBIN SCHERBATSKY IS IN THE HOUSE [heart and fire emoji].”

Similar responses continued below the post, with a user saying that they couldn't wait to see her on the podcast. A few others mentioned that their anticipation for the Smallville star’s presence on How We Made Your Mother.

Cobie Smulders opens up about her experience of working with a co-star from How I Met Your Mother

Cobie Smulders reunited with one of her co-stars on the show, Jason Segel, in an episode of the Apple TV+ comedy-drama series, Shrinking. The latter portrayed one of the lead roles, Marshall Eriksen, in all the episodes of How I Met Your Mother.

The Secret Invasion star spoke to Entertainment Weekly in December 2024, opening up on how she felt sharing the screen with Segel for another time. Cobie Smulders said that the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, called her, and she had no idea how Segel reportedly managed to bring her on board.

Cobie, a fan of the show, continued:

“It’s such a beautiful show, and it was such an honor to be able to come into this amazing cast and play for a couple of scenes. Like what an absolute dream! And then also, I get to work with Jason again, which I very much miss doing.”

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star was on the sitcom for all its seasons, and Cobie’s character made her a popular face among the general public. Although the show ended around ten years ago, the Nature Cat star once addressed whether she would reprise her role in any manner.

In November of last year, Cobie Smulders appeared for an interview with Collider, she expressed that she was willing to return, stating:

“Always, anytime. I was lucky enough to do one episode of How I Met Your Father. So I feel like…we did it? I love those people, so to be back in a scene with any of them I would do. But there’s nothing yet. That I’m in!”

Apart from Shrinking, Cobie Smulders was last seen in the thriller film Sharp Corner. Helmed by Jason Buxton, it featured Ben Foster as the male lead and is scheduled to be released sometime this year.

