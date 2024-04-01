Go Kyung-pyo shows his playful charm in the latest teaser image for upcoming comedy-drama No Secret

Go Kyung-pyo has geared up for his upcoming drama No Secret alongside actress Kang Han-na. JTBC dropped the latest teaser images on April 1, 2024, that showed Go Kyung-pyo showing his goofy transformation for the role of an FM announcer. The actor is set to take on the role of an anchor, Song Ki-baek whose life takes a turn after meeting a script writer On Woo-ju played by Kim Han-na.

Go Kyung-po's character Song Ki-baek is a popular news anchor known for his professionalism, as he strictly follows the rules. He never says no to any situation while also being good at networking to climb the success ladder.

He has a privileged family background with a spectacular work profile, however, in the latest teaser images he is seen in a different light. Seated in the newsroom, the FM announcer seemed confused. One of the images showed him lying on the desk while in another photo he is seen pouting at one of the staff members.

The Reply 1988 actor captured potential viewers and fans’ attention with this distinct transformation for No Secret.

Go Kyung-pyo shows his witty side in the latest still cuts for the upcoming comedy-drama No Secret

JTBC’s upcoming drama No Secret featuring Go Kyung-pyo and Kang Han-na is scheduled to be released in May. The official social media page of the channel unveiled its latest teaser images starring the Love In Contract actor.

No Secret is penned by screenwriter Choi Kyeong-seon who is known for the mystery drama CHIP-IN. The show is helmed by director Jang Ji-yeon, who is popular for shows like Nevertheless. The drama is slated to air every Wednesday and Thursday starting in May.

Go Kyung-pyo's character, Song Ki-baek is known by multiple names like “Guy with a s*xy brain”, “golden spoon”, and “high spec." The names and reputation took him eight years to maintain but unexpected shocks turned his life upside down.

Previously, JTBC dropped the teaser where Go Kyung-pyo’s character goes through an accident when he is struck by electric wires. This develops a strange condition in his body which does not allow him to lie in any circumstances.

The teaser image where the actor lays on the desk while glaring at his co-worker creates a comical spirit captivating viewers. His sulking expression in another picture goes opposite to his image.

Expand Tweet

According to Newsen, the D.P. actor revealed his experience working on this drama and shed light on maintaining his character as Song Ki-baek. He said,

“I felt exhilarated while acting. I felt a thrilling catharsis.”

No Secret’s production team also spoke about his acting skills. They said and said that he was "immersed in Song Ki-baek's twisted life at a frightening speed."

“Go Kyung-pyo was immersed in Song Ki-baek’s twisted life at a frightening speed from the first filming. He put it down properly, enjoyed his out-of-control tongue and showed an amazing performance, so many of the staff gave him a thumbs up,” the team added.

As per the production team, the actor is anticipated to show various charms through Song Ki-baek as it gets difficult for him to lie on screen.

Go Kyung-pyo’s K-dramas

The actor rose to fame through the popular character Sun-woo in the slice-of-life drama Reply 1988. He appeared as the main lead character in dramas like Connect with Jung Hae-in and Kim Hye-joon in 2022. He also led the rom-com series Love in Contract alongside Park Min-young.

No Secret featuring Go Kyung-pyo, Kang Han-na, and Joo Jong-hyuk is slated for a May release.