Go Kyung-pyo and Kang Han-na confirmed to star in JTBC's new drama, No Secret

Go Kyung-pyo and Kang Ha-na are uniting for a new JTBC romance drama, No Secrets (working title). On February 14, it was confirmed that the pair will star as leads in the upcoming comedy romance, which will chronicle a love story between a variety show writer and an announcer.

SM Entertainment's KEYEAST will manage the production for No Secrets. Meanwhile, Jang Ji-yeon will direct the K-drama and Choi Kyung-sun will serve as the screenwriter.

No Secret, a cheeky romance with a hint of dark comedy, follows the life of announcer Song Ki-baek, who suddenly catches a curious illness of speaking without thinking, which leads him to get caught up in the affairs of a variety show writer On Woo-ju.

The character description for both Go Kyung-pyo and Kang Han-na was shared by the broadcasting channel alongside other information.

Go Kyung-pyo will take on the role of Song Ki-baek, an announcer known for living his life by the rules, who successfully holds a clean image in society. Things change one day when he accidentally develops a condition that forces him to speak without thinking. His second innings at life become more interesting after he meets On Woo-ju.

The actor was recently seen in Love In Contract alongside Park Min-young. He has previously shown his range as an actor via his many popular dramas like Reply 1988, Chicago Typewriter, Connect, and more.

Kang Han-na will be playing On Woo-ju, a determined and passionate variety show writer, who will do anything to make the entertainment show a hit. After discovering Song Ki-baek's unusual way of speaking, she decides to star with him on a dating variety show. The actress has previously impressed fans with her work in Start-Up, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, Bloody Heart, and others.

Other cast members are yet to be announced by the production company.

Fans are already excited to see the pair take on their respective roles in the forthcoming romantic drama. Moreover, they have already taken to social media with their tweets in order to express their love for Go Kyung-pyo and Kang Han-na.

No Secrets will air in 2023, although no release date has been fixed for the same. KEYEAST Entertainment recently shared:

“The specific airing days and times during 2023 are still being coordinated with JTBC. [. . .] Keyeast is proving its ability to produce K-content by supplying content to various platforms, including terrestrial, comprehensive, and global OTT (online video service).”

KEYEAST has a splendid lineup scheduled for audiences with titles such as No Secret, Trigger, Ask The Stars, Illumination, Ring Marvell, From The Gaze, and 1/N is a Secret on the list.

