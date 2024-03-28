Cinderella at 2 AM: Everything we know so far about the upcoming romance drama

On March 28, 2024, the Coupang Play confirmed the release schedule and cast line-up for the upcoming romantic comedy-drama Cinderella at 2 AM through their social media account on Instagram. The drama features rising actor Moon Sang-min and the veteran actress Shin Hyun-been.

Cinderella at 2 AM will be helmed by director-cum-actress, Seo Min-jung, famous for project Bo Ra! Deborah and penned by screenwriter Oh Eun-ji, known for contributing to Ugly Miss Young Ae seasons 12-17.

The series is adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Algome, published on Naver between October 4 and December 20, 2013.

Cinderella at 2 AM is slated to release in the second half of 2024

Release date

Coupang Play confirmed that the upcoming series is slated to be released in the second half of 2024 on the streaming platform. It will reportedly consist of 10 episodes, according to Mydramalist site. It will be available to stream globally on Coupang Play and broadcast domestically on jTBC.

Plot

According to the Mydramalist site, the official synopsis for the upcoming drama, Cinderella at 2 AM, reads:

"A romantic comedy drama depicting the love story of an ordinary woman who prioritizes protecting herself and a third-generation Chaebol man who believes that protecting love means protecting himself."

Cast

The main cast of the Cinderella at 2 AM includes Moon Sang-min and Shin Hyun-been. They would be chronicling the characters of Seo Joo-won and Ha Yoon-seo, respectively.

Moon Sang-min as Seo Joo-won

Moon Sang-min will play the role of third-generation Chaebol, Seo Joo-won. He is not only handsome but has a well-built physique. Despite being wealthy, he is gentle by nature and joins his mother's company as a newbie.

He would eventually fall in love with Ha Yoon-seo after joining her team as the new employee. However, Yoon-seo breaks up with him after receiving money from his mother, and he tries to mend their relationship.

Moon Sang-min is well-known for dramas, including Under the Queen's Umbrella, Duty After School, My Name, and others.

Shin Hyun-been as Ha Yoon-seo

Shin Hyun-been will be chronicling the role of team leader Ha Yoon-seo, who is the manager of the brand marketing team of a credit card company. She is realistic and ends up breaking up with her boyfriend, Seo Joo-won, after discovering his identity. She also accepts the money from her boyfriend's mother and decides to protect herself. However, Joo-won continues to make efforts to change her mind.

Shin Hyun-been is known for dramas, including Reborn Rich, Reflection of You, Hospital Playlist seasons one and two, and others.

Moon Sang-min is currently starring in the ongoing drama Wedding Impossible, while Shin Hyun-been recently featured in the ENA drama Tell Me That You Love Me.

No details, including posters, teasers, or trailers, have been released for the drama, Cinderella at 2 AM.