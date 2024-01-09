"I came back to life": Fans go gaga as Yim Si-wan and Lee Sun-bin's Coupang Play drama Boyhood reportedly gets renewed for season 2

The youth drama Boyhood has reportedly been renewed for a second season, as per South Korean media outlet, OSEN. The team is reportedly currently in the process of completing the script for the upcoming season.

The first season of the hit show, starring Yim Si-wan and Lee Sun-bin in lead roles, began filming in June 2023. The shoot continued for about three months and the show released on November 24, concluding about a month later on December 22, 2023, with a happy ending. The plot for the first installment, as provided by IMDb, reads:

"Set in the backdrop of the mid-to-late 1980s, 'Dragon Mask' is a suspense drama that tells the story of students at an agricultural high school in Chungcheong Province. Jang Byung Tae is a small and weak boy living in Onyang in South Chungcheong Province. He is at the bottom of the school's social ladder so he transfers to the neighboring Buyeo Agricultural High School. There, he faces an unexpected incident that becomes a turning point in his life."

The news about the drama reportedly being renewed for a new season left fans overjoyed and they took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

Fans can't wait to watch Boyhood season 2

Expand Tweet

The news about the Coupang Play drama reportedly being renewed for a second season sent K-drama fans into a frenzy. They took to social media and expressed that they were eager to see what fate had in store for the much-loved characters in the drama.

Netizens also hoped that the cast of Boyhood season 1 would reprise their roles in the upcoming installment of the drama. They expressed that they would love to see the comical character Byeong-tae played by Yim Si-wan on screen again.

The new season of the show will reportedly be helmed by Lee Myung-woong and fans took to Twitter to react to the news.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As per reports by the aforementioned outlet, the producing director, Lee Myung-woong, is currently actively working on the title, and viewers will reportedly be able to enjoy Boyhood season 2 as early as this year. Yim Si-wan and Lee Sun-bin, the actors who took on lead roles in the dark comedy-drama will reportedly be informed about the filming schedule soon.

Fans now await an official announcement about the possible renewal of the show for a second season. Further information about the release date and filming schedule are also yet to be revealed by Coupang Play.