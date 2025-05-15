Will Taylor Swift be a witness in the Lively-Baldoni case? Mark Geragos calls her a "percipient witness" to the saga amid singer's subpoena

Criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos recently opened up on whether Taylor Swift will have to give her testimony in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case, which is going to trial in March next year.

Ad

A report by the Daily News on May 10, 2025, stated that Taylor Swift received a subpoena from Justin Baldoni’s legal team and was told to be present as a witness in the ongoing legal battle. Apart from Swift, the subpoena was sent to Venable, the legal firm representing Taylor.

In a video shared through the official handle of Megyn Kelly’s show on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, May 14, Mark Geragos referred to the subpoena by saying:

Ad

Trending

“I understand that it’s a pain in the a*s. I understand that you don’t want to be involved, that you don’t want to get dragged into it. But the fact is, you’re a percipient witness. That’s what litigation is all about.”

Ad

Taylor received a subpoena in the ongoing Lively-Baldoni lawsuit. As per Find Law, it is a legal order where an individual is commanded to appear in court, testify in a case, or produce legal documents.

According to the Daily News, Baldoni’s attorneys alleged that Taylor Swift was present when the script of It Ends with Us was going through multiple rewrites. Justin served as a director of the romantic drama film, which was released last year, and also acted alongside Blake. Justin and Blake’s trial is scheduled for March next year, as per Page Six.

Ad

Justin Baldoni’s legal team opens up on why Taylor Swift’s subpoena is important

Expand Tweet

Ad

The latest news of the subpoena arrives around three months after Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, appeared on the podcast Two Angry Men in February 2025, and referred to Swift’s possible involvement in the legal case by saying:

“I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift. I think that that’s going to be probably a game time decision. I don’t know that that decision has been made. But, I can tell you this, anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni’s legal team addressed why Taylor Swift’s subpoena was an important part of the case as they sent a letter to the judge on May 14, 2025, as per People magazine. The letter featured Freedman claiming that he received information from an insider, who stated that Blake Lively reportedly told the singer to delete certain text messages.

Apart from this, the letter alleged that Lively’s attorney had approached Taylor to share a statement supporting the Green Lantern star, and in case Swift does not do the same, her private text messages would be released in public. Moreover, Swift’s lawyer contacted Blake’s attorney about the threat.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per another update from People magazine on May 9, 2025, the Lover singer's spokesperson responded to the subpoena by telling the outlet that the artist was not involved with It Ends with Us in any manner, including the “casting and creative decisions.” The spokesperson claimed that Taylor was busy with the Eras tour, due to which she could not see the film, and continued:

“The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Ad

On the other hand, a source for People magazine also alleged that actor Hugh Jackman is expected to receive a subpoena. However, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have yet to respond to the claims from their side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More