Perez Hilton claims Taylor Swift has a "very powerful dragon of her own" amid alleged Blake Lively feud to protect private texts

American pop star Taylor Swift has been drawn into the ongoing legal drama between Blake Lively and It Ends With Us actor-director Justin Baldoni. According to Variety, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Judge Lewis Liman ruled in favor of the 41-year-old actor, allowing him to obtain text message exchanges between Swift and Lively that pertain to the movie and the legal drama between its co-stars.

Following Swift's renewed involvement in the It Ends With Us controversy, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton claimed that Taylor Swift has a “very powerful” person by her side amid her alleged feud with Blake Lively. On June 23, 2025, the media personality took to X and tweeted:

“#TaylorSwift is a dragon, but she's got a very powerful dragon of her own!”

The YouTube personality noted on his website that a source close to the Daily Mail has said that the singer’s father, Scott Swift, has taken a step forward to protect his daughter’s privacy, which can be exposed in court.

In a Daily Mail article published on June 20, 2025, a source from Nashville—who has known the singer and her parents for two decades—said:

“This is a blow but I doubt Scott Swift will take it lying down. If there's a loophole or something he can do to fight this he'll figure it out.”

Taylor Swift’s father has reportedly stepped in to shield her private texts with Blake Lively

After a New York judge on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, denied Blake Lively’s request for a protective order covering her communications with Taylor Swift in the former’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni, the Love Story singer’s father is reportedly taking matters into his own hands.

As per the Daily Mail, a country music insider claimed that Taylor Swift’s father can allegedly do anything for her daughter.

“People call him Papa Swift with affection and he's always had that friendly, old-school energy. But behind the warmth is a laser-focused strategist. He was all dad on the surface, but there's a Wall Street brain ticking underneath. Taylor's voice and songwriting got her noticed, but Scott's instincts really got her the empire.”

The Nashville insider also revealed that Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has also got the “same vein.” Comparing the Kansas City Chiefs player to Scott Swift, the source said both are extroverts and come off as good guys. However, they're both very “old school and protective.”

Meanwhile, as per Variety, Judge Lewis Liman stated last week that while a protective order is in place to prevent the texts between the stars from leaking to the press, Justin Baldoni is allowed to access them.

“Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims,” Judge Lewis Liman said.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been embroiled in a legal battle since December 2024. Lively accused her It Ends with Us co-star of sexual harassment on set, while Baldoni responded with a countersuit, alleging defamation.

Lively reportedly referred to Taylor Swift as one of her “dragons” during an exchange with Baldoni. Notably, last month, the Daily Mail reported that Swift’s father was the one who had secretly struck a deal with the It Ends with Us director’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman. Scott Swift reportedly gave Freedman an inside scoop to get him to drop the Cruel Summer singer’s subpoena as a witness in the case.

