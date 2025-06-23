"What exactly did she tell you Megan?"- Perez Hilton points out "game changer" in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni saga in 2024 podcast interview

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton, who has been actively reporting on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama, has now reignited conversation around Megan Twohey’s 2024 podcast interview. Twohey was one of the writers of the New York Times' article published on December 21, 2024, which became the basis for Justin Baldoni’s $250 million defamation lawsuit against the outlet.

Perez Hilton, in his June 21 YouTube video, discussed Megan Twohey's NPR podcast interview, which was aired two days after The New York Times' OG hitpost. Hilton emphasized a phrase of Megan where she said Blake "told me" while answering a question about the alleged smear campaign by the host.

While going through the December 2024 podcast, which Hilton called "gamechanger," he said:

"Now, literally a couple of days after the New York Times dropped this [article] Megan, the reporter there, is saying that Blake Lively spoke to her. She told me what, so what exactly did she tell you, Megan?"

Before this, Hilton reported that the New York Times article was solely based on Blake Lively's complaint and subpoena.

"Times journalist responds, 'Yes, that's exactly right, and she told me," like, Wait what, what, let me read this again, she told me. The New York Times alleged until just recently that their reporting was based exclusively on Fake Lively's California civil rights department complaint and additional texts and emails that they got from the Vanzan CEO's sham lawsuit.... Hilton said.

"It was not because of alleged sexual harassment," Perez Hilton commented on Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Bladoni after going through Megan's interview

In the NPR podcast, Megan Twokey told the host that Blake Lively has shared with her that she has experienced worse misconduct in Hollywood than what she faced on the It Ends With Us set. During the NPR podcast, Megan said:

"She told me, like, listen. This was actually not the worst that I [Blake Lively] have experienced in Hollywood. I've actually experienced far worse misconduct. You know, I spoke up because I wanted to address it....what she now is alleging was this complete campaign of retaliation felt, in many ways, much more sinister than the underlying misconduct."

Reacting to Megan's statement, Hilton seemingly gave a shocking reaction and questioned why the actress didn't file a lawsuit previously, if she had similar or worse experiences.

"Any alleged sexual harassment was bad, but the alleged retaliation campaign was way worse, and that is why she went public... We now know that Lady Rugpool cooperated and spoke to the New York Times, and now we know the real reason she filed her lawsuit: it was not because of alleged sexual harassment." Hilton said.

Perez Hilton also added that Blake Lively filed the lawsuit in response to an alleged smear campaign with the expectation "to do some image rehab." He claimed, however, that this proved the "opposite" and the actress has been facing "severe" reputational damage.

Hilton, in his video, went on to say that Megan "can't claim that she was misquoted," as this interview was for radio and has an audio recording.

The NPR podcast came two days after The New York Times published an article titled "We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine."

On June 9, Judge Liman dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit filed against Blake Lively. The court also dismissed Baldoni's $250 million defamation lawsuit filed against the New York Times.

