What did Henry Golding say about Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's alleged feud? Perez Hilton reacts to actor's comments amid Justin Baldoni saga

American actress Blake Lively has been in the headlines ever since the release of Colleen Hoover’s book adaptation, It Ends With Us. Recently, Lively's Another Simple Favor co-star Henry Golding seemingly shed light on rumors of the 37-year-old star allegedly feuding with her other co-star Anna Kendrick.

Golding, who played Sean Townsend in the sequel to A Simple Favor, according to Decider, appeared on Andy Cohen’s Thursday, June 26, 2025, episode of Watch What Happens Live. The 38-year-old actor seemingly confirmed that there was indeed some drama between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick on the set of Another Simple Favor.

While playing the game of “1, 2, Agree or Disagree”, Henry Golding held up a sign that said “Agree” after Andy Cohen asked if there is “usually at least a little bit of truth” behind the rumors that the co-stars were clashing on set. Notably, as per Decider, Golding was also joined by his The Old Guard 2 co-star, Charlize Theron, on the show.

Perez Hilton explores Another Simple Favor drama between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

After Henry Golding’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, American blogger, podcaster, and columnist Perez Hilton reacted to the actor’s comments on the alleged behind-the-scenes feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

On June 29, 2025, the media personality shared a video on YouTube and discussed that Andy Cohen noted:

“If there are rumors that co-stars are clashing on set, there's some truth to it.”

Amid Blake Lively’s ongoing It Ends With Us drama with Justin Baldoni, Perez Hilton claimed that Anna Kendrick herself confirmed not getting along with Blake Lively at the Another Simple Favor movie’s premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival. The YouTube personality noted that the 39-year-old actress, when asked what it was like to be working again with Lively, answered,

“Oh, you know…”

Perez Hilton also claimed that the Pitch Perfect alum refused to take any pictures side by side with Blake on the red carpet or even inside the theater. He noted that Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live, “sure made a point” of singling out rumors of beef between Lively and Kendrick, asking:

“Says one of the stars of A Simple Favor!”

While Henry Golding responded, “I don't know what you're talking about,” Perez Hilton claimed:

“Oh, yes, you do. I always believed those rumors. How about you?"

Meanwhile, according to People, in April 2025, the 38-year-old actor stopped by the Today Show and talked about reuniting with Blake and Anna once again. He said:

“Coming back and filming with the girls again was like putting on a worn-in pair of [sneakers] and going for a casual run. There’s no pre-jitters of a new production or meeting new actors or a director — you just go straight back into the relationship you had, and you know all your characters so well.”

While rumors of tension between the two actresses came during Lively’s fiery legal battle with her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, a source in a February 14, 2025, published article told E! News:

“There is no drama. They are not enemies. They are coworkers; friends and get along well.”

Notably, Another Simple Favor was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 1. Directed by Paul Feig, the sequel to the 2018 hit, A Simple Favor, saw Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick playing Emma Nelson and Stephanie Smothers.

