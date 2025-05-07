5 best Anna Kendrick movies to watch if you loved her in Another Simple Favor

Anna Kendrick is an American actress, director, and singer, who starred in movies like Camp, Twilight, and Up in the Air. Her breakthrough role was in the movie, Pitch Perfect and she is known for playing energetic and endearing characters.

However, the actress has also diversified her filmography by playing more serious roles in movies like Alice, Darling and her directorial debut film, Woman of the Hour. She has been nominated for an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, and a Tony Award—for her work on stage.

Anna Kendrick has also published a memoir, Scrappy Little Nobody. Recently, she appeared in the movie, Another Simple Favor, which has been getting rave reviews. The actress has also worked in a variety of different movies.

Pitch Perfect, Alice, Darling, and other movies featuring Anna Kendrick

1) Woman of the Hour (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Anna Kendrick, who also stars in the movie alongside Daniel Zovatto, this crime thriller is based on a real-life incident in 1978. The movie focuses on the serial killer, Rodney Alcala (Zovatto), who appeared on the television show, The Dating Game, before he was captured for murdering numerous women. Kendrick stars as game show contestant Sheryl Bradshaw and the movie alternates between Rodney’s killings and Sheryl’s life in Los Angeles.

As Kendrick’s directorial debut, the actress highlights an important incident of history. The movie has themes of misogyny and violence, which are widespread today. Critics appreciated Kendrick’s directing and acting skills as the actress embodied the role while also keeping Rodney at the center.

2) Alice, Darling (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Anna Kendrick, Charlie Carrick, and others, this psychological thriller drama is directed by Mary Nighy. It focuses on Alice (Anna), who is in a psychologically abusive relationship with her boyfriend, Simon. As Alice realizes that she is losing her identity, she decides to break free from the clutches of the toxic relationship.

The movie has important themes of abusive relationships and identity. Kendrick gives a dedicated performance and sheds her image of only working in romantic comedies. The actress delivers a nuanced and mature portrayal of a woman who is vulnerable and damaged. Critics praised Kendrick’s acting and her willingness to expand her acting capabilities.

3) Noelle (Disney Plus)

Still from the movie (Image via Inside the Magic)

Starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, this Christmas fantasy comedy movie is for all those fans of Kendrick who enjoy watching her in lighthearted movies. The film is about Noelle (Kendrick), who is the daughter of Santa Claus. However, she must head out on an adventure to find her brother, Nick (Hader), who has disappeared before Christmas.

Now it is upto Noelle to find her brother, who is next in line after Santa Claus and save Christmas around the world. The movie is a light-hearted film and Kendrick is in her groove as she plays the bubbly and excited character of Noelle. The movie also looks at sibling bonds and Noelle’s purpose in life. Kendrick delivers an excited yet resolute performance.

4) A Simple Favor (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Anna Kendrick, Black Lively, and others, this black comedy mystery movie is directed by Paul Feig. Based on a novel by Darcey Bell, the movie is about a small-town vlogger Stephanie (Kendrick). However, her life is upturned when she tries to solve the disappearance of her mysterious friend (Lively). The movie was a critical and commercial success and noted for its plot twists.

The film is full of suspense and unexpected twists and has themes of infidelity. One of the most unexpected movies with plenty of surprises, Kendrick does an able job at portraying a lost vlogger and mother who is caught in the whirlwind disappearance of her newly-made friend.

5) Pitch Perfect (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and others, this musical comedy movie is based on the non-fiction book by Mickey Rapkin. It is also inspired by Jason Moore’s own experiences at college. The film is wild and funny and focusses on a disparate all-girl group of a cappella singers. The group must set aside their differences and compete against another group of their own college so that they can win the International Collegiate A Cappella Championship.

A breakout role for Kendrick, the actress plays the role of Beca Mitchell, who is an aspiring producer and joins the singing group. Beca eventually forms strong friendships. The movie was a smash hit and spawned a franchise. Kendrick proved that she has both acting and singing talent. Her song, “Cups”, even charted the Billboard Hot 100.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of Anna Kendrick’s best movies.

