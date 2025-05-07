Will there be Another Simple Favor 3? Director Paul Feig hints at possibility

Another Simple Favor, the sequel to the 2018 black mystery comedy A Simple Favor, premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 7, 2025. It made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively reprise their roles in Another Simple Favor, which brings a continuation of the drama and sarcasm from the first film. Set five years after Emily's arrest in A Simple Favor, the sequel follows the best friends find themselves in another intimate setting: Emily's marriage to her rich Italian fiancé, Dante Versano (Michele Morrone).

This sequel ends on a cliffhanger, prompting speculation among viewers about a potential third installment. In an interview with People magazine from May 3, 2025, director Paul Feig stated:

"I definitely know where I want it to go."

While nothing has been confirmed, in another interview with Entertainment Weekly on May 2, 2025, Director Feig admitted that he is open to a possible "threequel."

It's all sitting right there to be picked off the tree. Look, as much as I don't like to do sequels and have avoided them, I have no rule against three-quels. There's much more fun to be had with these characters and to see what they can get into and how they can get out of it," he said

"Another Simple Favor" New York Screening (Image via Getty)

Paul Feig is known for directing comedies like Bridesmaids (2011), Ghostbusters (2016), and several episodes of Mad Men, Parks and Recreation, and The Office, for which he received a Directors' Guild of America Award in 2009.

Feig admits he was doubtful of the sequel

Director Paul Feig admitted that there were many times he felt like giving up on Another Simple Favor. But after its release, he is optimistic about continuing this story. During the release of the movie at the South by Southwest Film Festival, he said:

"There were a lot of times in the development of this I tried to kill it because I was just like, ‘If we don't get it right, let's not do it,’ ”

When asked about a part three, Feig further stated:

"We'll see if everybody wants to do a third one. It was too much fun — I would love to get back together with this group and these characters and send them on an even weirder, international adventure, if possible."

A quick recap of Another Simple Favor

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Another Simple Favor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Set in Capri, Italy, Stephanie is now a famous true crime vlogger, as she arrives as Emily's maid of honor. Although things are still foggy between them, they reconcile at Emily's bachelorette party, mostly because Stephanie is the only one who shows up.

However, the lavish wedding doesn't involve all love and happiness. Much to Stephanie's dismay, there's trouble brewing behind the scenes. Following a series of murders, unexpected revelations, including a twist about "Emily's" real identity, the story takes another turn. Emily is handed an envelope by her mother-in-law, Portia (Elena Sofia Ricci), requesting "a simple favor" from her.

Portia herself is a wealthy crime boss who initially accuses Emily of marrying Dante for the Versano family's fortune. With fans reeling over what the new "simple favor" could be, the anticipation for a potential third installment looms brighter.

A Simple Favor and Another Simple Favor are both available to stream on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription to the platform.

