The Conjuring: Last Rites- Everything we know so far

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the fourth installment of the The Conjuring movie series and the ninth film in the franchise, including Annabelle and The Nun. Similar to its predecessors, The Conjuring: Last Rites is a supernatural/ horror film based on the events faced by real-life paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. This film delves into one of their most well-known cases about the Spurl haunting, and will conclude the Warrens' tale.

Ad

The movie's first images were revealed in an exclusive by Entertainment Weekly dated May 6, 2025. The official Instagram handle of The Conjuring also revealed that a trailer for the film will premiere on May 8, 2025.

Director Michael Chaves describes the plot of the film, saying:

"The Smurl case was the darkest thing we've ever seen in the series."

The Conjuring: Last Rites plot overview and more

Ad

Trending

The Conjuring: Last Rites is based on the Smurl haunting, one of the Warrens' most well-known cases. The film picks up in 1986, five years after the events of the third movie, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), which led to Ed Warren suffering a heart attack.

In The Conjuring: Last Rites, a retired Ed and Lorraine give university lectures until they're pulled back into paranormal investigations. Their adult daughter, Judy, plays a key role as the story explores how living with haunted objects impacted her. The film mainly follows Janet and Jack Smurl, who move into a duplex in 1970s Pennsylvania with their family and face terrifying events.

Ad

However, there is no peace to be found, as several supernatural occurrences in the house, including strange odors, voices, and ghostly manifestations are reported, prompting the Warrens to investigate.

According to actress Vera Farmiga (Lorraine Warren):

"This demon has a vendetta, and what it wants is very, very personal."

The head of New Line Cinemas has claimed that The Conjuring: Last Rites is the end of Phase One of the Conjuring universe, although no concrete plans for Phase 2 have been revealed yet.

Ad

In 2023, it was also announced that a drama series based on this universe was in development for HBO Max, produced by Peter Safran and James Wan for Warner Bros. Television.

Cast, crew, and production

Ad

Several new cast details were revealed in the exclusive by EW dated May 6, 2025. The cast of the film includes:

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Mia Tomlinson as older Judy Warren

Ben Hardy as Tony Spera

Orion Smith as young Ed

Madison Lawlor as young Lorraine

Rebecca Calder as Janet Smurl

Elliot Cowan as Jack Smurl

Kíla Lord Cassidy as Heather

Beau Gadsdon as Dawn

Tilly Walker as Carin

Molly Cartwright as Shannon

Peter Wight as Grandpa Smurl

Kate Fahy as Grandma Smurl

Ad

The film also includes cameo appearances by the real Judy and Tony Spera, the Warrens' daughter and son-in-law.

Ian Goldberg, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and Richard Naing penned the script, with Michael Chaves as director. Peter Safran and James Wan are producers, while Michael Clear and Judson Scott are executive producers.

The film is being produced by New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. As per an EW article dated November 22, 2024, filming occurred in London between September and November 2024.

Ad

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be released globally on Friday, September 5, 2025, and a trailer will be released this Thursday, May 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debnabh Mitra Debnabh manages the High School Sports division at Sportskeeda. He was an NFL writer and also worked as an entertainment journalist.

When not engrossed in looking for the next best story on budding pro-sports bound athletes, Debnabh likes to create music playlists, compose music, and play his guitar.

He is a die-hard Chelsea F.C. and Mohun Bagan fan and leaves no chance to get onto the field for a game of football. Know More