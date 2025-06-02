Did Blake Lively's kid feature in Taylor Swift's Gorgeous? Zack Peter shares hilarious tweet from user who blocked him

Podcaster Zack Peter shared a witty tweet about Taylor Swift and Blake Lively—ironically, from a user who had blocked him. On May 31, 2025, Peter posted a screenshot of the tweet, along with a caption expressing both confusion and amusement.

"I don’t know why he blocked me. But I thought his tweet was hilarious," Peter wrote.

The original tweet, posted on May 30 by user Tom Smyth, took a playful jab at Swift’s massive music rights buyback.

"Taylor spent $300 million so she wouldn’t have to ask Blake Lively to get one of her kids to say ‘gorgeous,’" the tweet read.

To understand the context of this tweet, one must revisit Taylor Swift’s 2017 album Reputation. As reported by People Magazine on November 10, 2017, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter, James, was officially credited in the album. The report confirmed that James’ voice was featured in the baby-voiced intro of the track Gorgeous.

However, in 2019, Taylor Swift’s music catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, giving Braun ownership of Swift’s first six albums. In response, Swift re-released four of her albums, Fearless (2021), Red (2021), Speak Now (2023), and 1989 (2023), as Taylor's Version.

She was also expected to do the same with Reputation, which would have meant asking Blake Lively to have her daughter James re-record the baby voice used in Gorgeous.

However, on May 30, Swift announced that she had regained control of her catalog, nearly six years after it was sold to Braun. This implied that she wouldn’t have to release re-recorded Taylor’s versions of her albums anymore.

Tom Smyth (and Zack Peter, who shared Smyth’s post) took a hilarious take on Swift’s accomplishment, suggesting that Swift—who was previously subpoenaed in Blake Lively’s legal battle—could now avoid a potentially awkward conversation with Blake Lively, as she had already acquired the rights to the original songs in her albums and wouldn't need to re-record Gorgeous.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship status comes to light amidst the former’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift (Image via Getty)

As reported by Page Six, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were reportedly still not on speaking terms, despite Justin Baldoni's legal team dropping the pop star’s subpoena amidst his ongoing legal feud with his It Ends With Us co-star.

Baldoni had initially named Swift in his $400 million defamation and extortion countersuit against Lively, alleging that the actress had leveraged her close relationship with the Grammy winner in an attempt to take control of the 2024 film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.

According to court filings, Baldoni claimed that Lively brought Swift and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, into a private script meeting, referring to them as her "dragons," which allegedly pressured Baldoni into conceding to significant script changes (as per Page Six).

"The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him," Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's lawyer, previously stated.

Earlier this month (May 2025), Taylor Swift was formally subpoenaed, prompting a swift denial from her representatives, who insisted the singer had "no involvement in any casting or creative decisions" tied to the project. However, in a surprising move, Baldoni’s legal team later withdrew the subpoena without offering further explanation.

Despite this legal shift, the damage between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively had reportedly already been done. According to a US Weekly report, an insider close to Lively and Swift told the outlet that their long-standing friendship "has halted," with Swift wanting "no part in this drama."

"There’s been radio silence between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped… They won’t pick up where they left off because of all the emotional residue," the insider claimed.

In other news, Taylor Swift is currently spending time out of the spotlight with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after her successful Eras tour. As of now, she has not announced any upcoming music releases.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively is embroiled in a heated legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The conflict began when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that he orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her reputation. In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband of defamation and extortion. The case is currently in its pre-trial phase, with the trial scheduled to begin on March 9, 2026.

