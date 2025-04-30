"Final nail in the coffin": Perez Hilton reacts as Blake Lively allegedly "fires back" at Taylor Swift's beau after he unfollowed Ryan Reynolds

Social media commentator Perez Hilton weighed in on the alleged online tension between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift, which now involves their significant others. On April 29, 2025, Hilton posted a video on his YouTube channel, reacting to Blake Lively allegedly firing back at Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after he unfollowed Lively's husband.

"You guys, this is the final nail in the coffin," Hilton commented

Page Six reported on April 28, 2025, that Travis Kelce unfollowed Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram. Meanwhile, in the aforementioned YouTube video, Hilton stated that Travis Kelce’s action was unlikely to be random.

"Us Swifties know that Travis is whipped. I mean, he loves and respects his girlfriend so much. He now has been dating her for almost two years and he would not have done something like this that would get so much attention without running it by her," Hilton explained.

Hilton added that he also examined Blake Lively’s social media activity in light of Kelce’s move. Sharing a screenshot of her following list, he stated that Lively did not follow Travis Kelce’s Instagram handle @killatrav, and the only 'Travis' she followed was an account named 'Travis Louie.'

Hilton stated that it was possible that Blake Lively "was never following Travis (Kelce)" to begin with, but called that possibility "odd."

"But that would be odd if she was never following him. She accompanied Taylor to the Super Bowl, Ryan Reynolds and her went to Taylor's house when [Travis] was there," he added.

Hilton further speculated that Lively had possibly unfollowed Kelce in response to him unfollowing her husband, Ryan Reynolds. He also added that Blake Lively continued to follow Taylor Swift, while the singer herself "follows absolutely no one."

Why did Travis Kelce unfollow Ryan Reynolds amid the alleged feud between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift (Image via Getty)

As per the Daily Mail report on April 22, 2025, Taylor Swift was dragged into the ongoing legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni after a text from Lively, calling Swift one of her “dragons,” came to light. After Swift’s connection to the case was established, the singer was set to be subpoenaed as part of the discovery process in the escalating legal feud.

Following this incident, Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds. According to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail published on April 28, 2025, an insider close to Kelce had claimed that the NFL star was growing increasingly uncomfortable with the attention and potential legal exposure.

According to the insider, Kelce’s concern wasn’t about gossip or publicity, but about being pulled into something more serious, given his presence alongside Taylor Swift during key moments of the dispute.

"Travis unfollowed Ryan because he is fed up with the whole drama. It’s not just about the spectacle of it all. Travis is concerned that he could potentially be questioned too since he was with Taylor as some of this was going down," the insider said.

The insider also reported to Daily Mail that Kelce and Swift had deliberately chosen to stay out of the spotlight while the legal situation unfolded.

"He and Taylor have been lying low after she got sucked in. Travis is not fake, and he is not going to pretend to be bros with someone who would throw him or Taylor under the bus," the insider added.

As per the aforementioned report, the insider claimed that both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have temporarily distanced themselves from Reynolds and Lively in order to protect themselves and their own relationship.

"Once all of this blows over it will change but as of right now, this is the way it is. Taylor and Blake will never be the way they were after this, and Travis does not have people in his life that he feels are not authentic," the insider added.

After her successful Eras tour, Taylor Swift is currently spending time away from the spotlight with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Blake Lively, on the other hand, is embroiled in her legal battle against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, the trial for which is scheduled on March 9, 2026.

