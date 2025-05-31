"Ouch Justin Baldoni!" - Perez Hilton reacts as reports of Blake Lively's beauty line going from a "$100 million brand to a $15 million brand" surface

Amid the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni and the reported rift between Lively and Taylor Swift, reports have emerged online suggesting a decline in sales of Lively's haircare brand, Blake Brown. Industry newsletter Puck published a report on it titled The Blake-Taylor Beauty Catastrophe on May 21, 2025.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The pop news commentator Perez Hilton, who has been actively covering Lively and Baldoni's legal drama, has now reacted to this in the video uploaded on his channel on May 30.

"Puck, the very well-respected industry newsletter, says that Target, which sells her hair care line, Blake Brown, exclusively, is more than disappointed. Last year, it was projected that Blake Brown Beauty would take in $100 million at Target in 2025." Hilton said.

Ad

He continued,

"Unfortunately, a Target source tells Puck that Blake Brown Beauty instead is going to make $15 million this year. It went from a $100 million brand to a $15 million brand. Ouch. Justin Baldoni!"

Hilton further commented on the performance of Lively's booze brand, Betty Booze, and said the company is also "struggling" while quoting a report from News Nation.

Perez Hilton also commented on Blake Lively's latest Instagram stories

Ad

Hilton, who uploaded a video on May 30 titled Blake Lively Is Doing Damage Control!, commented on Blake Lively's Instagram story in which she promoted her brand's new body and hair mist, and alluded to it as "damage control." Hilton reads the text from Lively's story, which shows a picture of an empty shelf dedicated to her products. The story read the following:

"Seeing the @target shelves sold out of not just our hair and body mists the whole line is so meaningful to us. You have NO idea how floored and grateful we are @blakebrownbeauty Thank you thank you thank you. Truly."

Ad

Hilton suggested that the empty shelves might be due to a "major sale" and the affordability of Blake Lively's products. He also commented on her second Instagram Story, in which she shared a clip of baby penguins taking their first plunge, taken from a National Geographic documentary, featuring her own narration.

"I'm really curious how things are going to go for her moving forward. My prediction is these opportunities are going to start to diminish greatly, if they haven't already. but she'll still work so long as she can use her much more famous and wealthy husband's money to produce her own projects," Hilton commented on Livley's Penguin story.

Ad

What did Puck report about Blake Lively's label?

Ad

The business newsletter published an article on May 21 reporting on Blake Lively's brand, Blake Brown, citing a source from Target. In the blog, the writer questioned the timing of launches, stating that her first set of products hit the market in August last year when tabloid drama around It Ends With Us started surfacing.

The report has further questioned the timing of the release of the brand's new range of body and hair mist, which hit the market on May 18, amid Blake Lively's and Taylor Swift's reported rift. The report highlighted the decline in sales and stated the following:

Ad

"There's no doubt that bad headlines are having a direct impact. Earlier this year, I heard that the line's sales dropped to $832,000 for the first four weeks of January, immediately after Lively filed her lawsuit and just as Baldoni countersued."

The report further mentioned that the brand isn't ranking in the top 50 haircare brands selling at the retail store Target.

Ad

Perez Hilton also reported that Blake Lively's complaint, which alleges that Justin Baldoni ran a smear campaign against her, also mentioned that the campaign negatively impacted her brand, causing sales to drop by 56 to 78 percent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More