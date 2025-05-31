"Does not surprise me"— Perez Hilton reacts as Trump discusses the prospect of pardoning Diddy

On May 31, 2025, Perez Hilton shared insights on U.S. President Donald Trump discussing the prospect of pardoning Diddy, as the rapper is facing a sexual trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial.

Ad

Trump exclusively talked about Diddy during a White House press conference on Friday, where the former claimed that he would certainly evaluate any situation where the rapper must have been "mistreated," adding, "whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me."

Reviewing Trump's comments, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton remarked:

"At a press conference today, Donald Trump was asked about the possibility of pardoning the disgusting, disgraced Diddy. [Trump's] answer does not surprise me."

Ad

Trending

Ad

During the press conference, Trump stated that he hasn't been following the Diddy drama closely but emphasized that it is receiving a lot of media attention.

The U.S. president further shared that the rapper used to like him "a lot," but their relationship fell apart when Trump joined politics, adding that he hasn't seen or spoken to him for years.

"I don't know -- he didn't tell me that, but I'd read some little bit nasty statements," Trump added.

Ad

Reflecting on Trump's comments, Hilton remarked:

"Oh my God, help us all."

Why is Sean "Diddy" Combs on trial?

Cassie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" (Image via Getty)

Sean Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest on September 16, 2024. The Victory rapper is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The trial began on May 5, 2025.

Ad

The allegations date back to November 2023, when Combs' ex-girlfriend and one of the key witnesses in the trial, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against the rapper for rape, sex trafficking, and enduring years of abuse while being in a relationship with him for over a decade. Her lawsuit also mentioned the infamous freak-offs, which were drug-fueled events allegedly organized by Diddy, where he would coerce individuals into non-consensual sexual activities. Ventura alleged that the rapper "set the groundwork" for a "manipulative and coercive romantic and sexual relationship," as reported by the BBC on April 7.

Ad

However, the lawsuit was swiftly settled the next day. During her testimony, Ventura claimed that Diddy paid her $20 million in settlement. After the settlement, more lawsuits were filed by multiple women accusing Diddy of sexual assault dating back to 1991 and the early 2000s.

On December 6, Combs took to Instagram to deny the allegations against him.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Ad

A subsequent lawsuit from music producer Rodney Jones Jr., who worked with Combs between September 2022 and November 2023, alleged that the rapper coerced him into hiring prostitutes and participating in sexual activities with them. He also alleged that Combs "groomed" him for engaging in sexual activities with another man by saying it was "a normal practice in the music industry."

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, was released by CNN on May 17, 2024. In the video, Combs was seen physically abusing Cassie by dragging her by her hair and kicking her as she tried to leave the hotel.

Ad

A day later, Combs released a now-deleted apology video on his Instagram, claiming:

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After this, the music mogul was hit with multiple lawsuits from acquaintances, ex-girlfriends, and more. The rapper was arrested in a Manhattan hotel room after a jury indictment. However, his legal team denied all the allegations against him.

Read more: Patrick Bet-David compares Diddy's trial with those of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, predicts one of three outcomes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More