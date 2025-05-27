Patrick Bet-David compares Diddy's trial with those of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, predicts one of three outcomes 

On May 26, 2025, Iranian-American businessman Patrick Bet-David compared Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing high-profile legal trial to the situations of figures like Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. For the unversed, Sean Combs' racketeering conspiracy and sexual assault trial began on May 5, 2025, in Manhattan, after the rapper was arrested on September 16, 2024.

He was arrested on criminal charges for one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of s*x trafficking by force and coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York.

Patrick Bet-David reflected on the allegations against Combs in a video released on his YouTube channel, Valuetainment, on May 26, 2025. He predicted Diddy's fate by drawing parallels between the rapper and the convicted s*x offender Jeffery Epstein, who was arrested for alleged s*x trafficking and conspiracy to commit s*x trafficking of minors. Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019.

Patrick also compared the rapper's situation to Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was found guilty of helping Epstein in sexually abusing women and minors, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

Patrick Bet-David remarked:

"Either Diddy's gonna commit suicide [or] he's going to be hiding somewhere that we won't hear about for many many years or he's going to be O.J. Simpson and he'll be released and said 'I told you I was innocent I told you nothing happened I told you I was this.'"

Patrick further speculated that Diddy may not be convicted because the rapper has powerful connections in the industry.

"Or he's going to go to jail and spend the rest of his life in jail. Not likely because he has access to a lot of information on a lot of people that make a lot of money for people in Hollywood."

What are the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs?

Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Can't Stop Won't Stop (Image via Getty)

In November 2023, five years after officially breaking up, Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of r*pe, s*x trafficking, and physical abuse, as per a BBC report dated April 7, 2025.

Cassie Ventura remarked in a statement to CBS News on November 17, 2023:

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said.

She further spoke about finally getting the opportunity to speak up.

"With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life," she stated.

However, the lawsuit was secretly withdrawn the next day. Meanwhile, many other lawsuits were filed accusing Combs of sexual assault and physical abuse by multiple women dating back to 1991. In December 2023, another lawsuit accused Diddy of s*x trafficking and gang r*pe when the alleged victim was 17.

A subsequent lawsuit from Diddy's former music producer, Rodney Jones, was filed in February 2024, which alleged that the star pressured him to hire pr*stitutes and participate in sexual activities with them.

On May 17, 2024, CNN released footage from the hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, where the rapper was seen kicking and dragging Cassie as she tried to leave the hotel.

On May 19, 2024, Combs released an apology video regarding the hotel footage, defending his behaviour, adding that he feels "disgusted" by his actions.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," Combs said.

After this, the Victory rapper was hit with a wave of accusations from individuals, including men, women, and minors, ultimately leading to his arrest after a jury indictment, according to the BBC.

