"That could be a life sentence"- Lawyer dissects Diddy's chances of getting convicted under the RICO law

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently on trial and facing several charges, including s*x trafficking, transportation to engage in pr*stitution, and racketeering. All of this, according to USA Today, consists of directing an illegal enterprise under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Ad

Notably, Diddy has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held in detention in New York since he was arrested in September 2024. While the rapper's trial is reportedly believed to last eight weeks, online creator Andy Signore recently invited Nate the Lawyer to his YouTube channel, Popcorned Planet, to discuss his chances of getting convicted under the RICO law.

The lawyer referred to a list of the RICO crimes, which he had shared on his X account on May 19, 2025, and discussed how the testimony of the witnesses, including the rapper's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, can get him a “life sentence.”

Ad

Trending

“Everybody who's testified in this case has testified to the extracurricular stuff that was there in terms of drugs. And this matter of fact, Cassie testified to it. So, I think those two are pretty much solid. Now, understand with RICO, we only need two of these to be, the jury to find two of these to be true, and that could be a life sentence.”

Ad

Signore also noted that the lawyer had previously shared a detailed explanation of the ongoing Diddy trial on his Nate the Lawyer YouTube channel. Meanwhile, in his post on X, the lawyer noted:

Nate The Lawyer @@NatetheLawyer Here is a list of the RICO Crimes Diddy is being charged with. REMEMBER, they only have to prove 2 out of 8 to get a conviction.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nate the Lawyer claims Diddy is “sure” to get convicted under the RICO law

On May 26, 2025, Nate the Lawyer, during his appearance on the Popcorned Planet YouTube channel, claimed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs can serve life in prison. Detailing the RICO crimes that the rapper has been charged with, the lawyer said Diddy has some “real issues.”

Ad

Noting the RICO predictable category charges, which reportedly include kidnapping, s*x trafficking, arson, bribery, forced labor, drug trafficking, and more, Nate the Lawyer added:

“It's great that people are focusing on Cassie and the naughty stuff, but at the end of the day… this could be just categorized as a drug distribution and transportation for pr*stitution case, and if you just use those two, I don't know how he doesn't go to… I don't know how you don't get RICO.”

Ad

Ad

What is RICO, and why is Diddy charged with it?

According to Bliiboard, prosecutors have built the case against Sean Combs under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The federal “RICO” law is often used against mobsters and drug cartels.

It also allows the federal government to target an entire illicit organization over many individual crimes. This act, as per the news outlet, was notably designed to target organized crime, in which bosses often distance themselves from actual illegal acts.

Ad

Meanwhile, in Diddy’s case, as per Billboard, the prosecutors claim that the rapper has reportedly exploited his “employees, resources, and the influence of his multi-faceted business empire” to carry out his decades-long campaign of s*xual abuse.

Notably, during the two weeks of testimony in the ongoing Sean Combs' s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, federal prosecutors have reportedly called a total of sixteen witnesses until now.

As per ABC News, the proceedings resume on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, and federal prosecutors will reportedly call Combs' former assistant Capricorn Clark and representatives from the Los Angeles Fire and Police departments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More