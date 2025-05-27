"Jay-Z and Beyoncé will shut you down fast" — Melanie King addresses Roc Nation boss' "shady silence" amid Diddy's ongoing criminal trial

American rapper, record producer, and record executive Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal trial is making trouble for A-listers who are allegedly close to him. American content creator Melanie King, on May 26, 2025, discussed how Jay-Z and Beyoncé have kept their silence amid the rapper's sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
Melanie King pointed out that Jay Z (Shawn Carter) and Diddy (Sean Combs) have known each other professionally for years. She questioned why Jay Z, once close to Diddy, like a brother, has remained "dead silent" while Diddy faces multiple allegations and is on trial in New York.
Adding a clip of English journalist and media personality Piers Morgan apologizing to Jay-Z and Beyoncé pubilicily after Jaguar Wright, a guest on his show "Uncensored" reportedly made allegations that the couple were involved with the Sean "Diddy" Combs after his arrest which The Empire State Of Mind’s lawyer deemed "totally false". Melanie King said,
“Jay-Z and Beyonce will shut you down fast.”
Meanwhile, Piers Morgan, according to the BBC News, in October 2024, apologised to the pair, saying,
“Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis, in fact and we've therefore comply with the legal request to cut them from the original interview. Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored, but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theatre, there are legal limits on us too, and we apologise to Jay-Z and Beyonce.”
Melanie King claims Jay-Z is keeping "shady silence" amid the Diddy trial
On May 26, Melanie King took to YouTube and claimed that Jay-Z is staying away from the heat of the Diddy trial. Questioning if Shawn Carter is “dodging the heat” because he's guilty or if there's something darker, King said in the video that she will dive into the “shady silence” of Jay-Z as Combs is facing several allegations.
“These two titans of hip hop have been tighter than a drum for decades. Parties, collabs, business deals, you name it. So why, when Diddy's empire is crumbling, is Hove okay, acting like he never knew?”
Melanie King also shed light on Sean Combs' and Shawn Carter's “unbreakable bond” and their decade-long alliance. She noted that since the 1990s, Sean Combs and Shawn Carter weren't just peers; they “partied together, schemed together, and dominated the charts together.” King also discussed how in the 2000s their ties deepened after Jay Z’s Roc Nation and Diddy's business ventures collaborated multiple times.
She further added that when Diddy threw his legendary freakoff parties, there were reportedly whispers and rumors that Jay-Z was “always” in the VIP section of these things. King also questioned,
“So let's be real here, these two weren't just friends, they were comrades in the game building empires, side by side. Why does this matter? Because when someone is this close to you gets hit with federal charges and a laundry list of lawsuits, you don't just stay quiet unless you've got a reason.”
Notably, according to People, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's names were associated with Sean Combs after a man named Joseph Manzaro accused the rapper of sexual assault and humiliating him at a 2015 party while the pair were present. However, in April 2025, he removed their names from his lawsuit.