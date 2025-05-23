From memes to viral moments: the internet can’t get enough of Beyoncé’s tour

Beyoncé kicks off day one of her five-date concert for her Cowboy Carter tour at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on May 22, 2025. She will take the same stage in the remaining shows scheduled back-to-back on May 24 and 25, as well as on May 28 and 29. New Jersey is her third stop after kicking off the tour for a five-day stint in Los Angeles on April 28, followed by three days in Chicago.

Ad

After eight shows so far, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour has amassed a collection of unforgettable moments and memes. Her and Jay-Z's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has made the headlines for her performances during her mother's concerts. Her younger sister, Rumi Carter, who also took the stage in some of Bey's performances, has also been the talk of the internet.

Ad

Trending

Beyond the cameos of her kids, Beyoncé also made waves with her fashion choices throughout her setlist and her production. It stretched nearly three hours long with 39 songs. Her high-tech production include a robot pouring her a glass of SirDavis whiskey.

Highlights and funny takes from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour

While Beyoncé's music might be the highlight of her tour, she also took the stage as her runway with her show-stopping looks. An ode to her Cowboy Carter album, the singer blends high fashion with cowboy couture each night of her performances. Sparkles with cowboy hats, boots, and fringes have been the go-to features of her fashion choices.

Ad

Speaking of show-stopping aesthetics, the Cowboy Carter tour's high-tech stage production is another talk of the town. There's a giant horseshoe, a guitar-shaped stage lined with neon beer bottles, onstage mechanical bulls, and more. There's also a robotic arm that pours her whiskey, which has been the butt of jokes after it missed Beyoncé's glass while pouring her a drink during her concert in LA.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cameras caught the singer's reaction after she realized what happened as she was about to drink her SirDavis whiskey. On social media, fans playfully alluded to someone, likely the robot, getting fired for the mishap. However, the cameras also caught the singer's playful reaction—side-eyeing and watching the robot carefully as it poured her a drink during a later show in Chicago.

She couldn't help but smile as the robot arm performed its job properly, and appeared to give it a little "thank you." Meanwhile, fans can be heard cheering in the background as well.

Ad

The Cowboy Carter tour has been a family affair. Blue, who is now nicknamed "Manager Blue," has taken the stage as a lead dancer and had the internet buzzing with her fierce performances. However, she's not immune to some mishaps, as the cameras had captured when her earring got caught in her mother's hair.

That said, the internet commended her for her professionalism throughout the whole fiasco. But besides Blue making headlines, her younger sister's excitable appearance onstage has also been a highlight of the tour. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, also made an appearance onstage at some point.

Ad

After New Jersey, Beyoncé will fly to London next for a historic 6-day concert before moving on to Paris, before going back to the US for the rest of her Cowboy Carter tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More