Blue Ivy gives a thumbs-up to a fan carrying a “We Love U Manager Blue” sign at Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’ tour

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's eldest child, has received immense praise for her dancing skills onstage during her mother's "Cowboy Carter Tour." Beyoncé kicked off her highly anticipated tour with the first show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on April 28, where fans were ecstatic to see Beyoncé's 13-year-old daughter showcase her dancing prowess.

The Beyhive has often dubbed Blue Ivy as her mother's manager, and the teenager seemingly acknowledged the title during a recent show. A clip of Blue giving a thumbs-up to a sign that read "We Love U Manager Blue" amid her performance on stage went viral on social media.

According to Elle, a fan (whose Instagram profile is @cozycareters) reportedly recorded the clip during the May 4 show of the "Cowboy Carter Tour" at SoFi Stadium. The clip was captioned:

"blue acknowledging my sign and her manager position! it's been blowing up everywhere, but here's the full video."

This is not the teenager's first time being called Beyoncé's manager. Blue received praise for her poised reaction when the singer was announced as the winner of Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys, and a clip of Blue telling her mother to stand when her name was called went viral on social media.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, also acknowledged Blue Ivy as her "beauty guru and manager" during an Instagram video in April, saying:

“My beauty guru and my manager, Miss Blue Ivy Carter has instructed me that I need to dye my eyebrows because they have little gray streaks in them."

Blue Ivy's onstage debut was at the Renaissance Tour

Blue Ivy Carter's first onstage debut was at her mother Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" when she was 11. She joined her mother on stage for My Power and Black Parade, however, her initial performances were critiqued by a few at the time, who claimed the youngster had a long way to go before taking to the stage.

During the documentary Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, both mother and daughter addressed the online criticism. Beyoncé said it was Blue Ivy's decision to join her onstage, adding that the teenager “told me she was ready to perform and I told her no.”

“I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11-year-old on the stadium stage. All the things that I had to go through and the obstacles I had to overcome to prepare me and she hasn’t had that struggle,” the singer added.

In the documentary, Blue Ivy revealed that the criticism pushed her to work harder, saying:

“I feel like now my mindset has changed and now I actually have to wake up in the morning and go to rehearsals."

The teenager's hard work has seemingly paid off as she received overwhelming praise for her performance in the ongoing "Cowboy Carter Tour." Blue Ivy is a constant presence onstage during the nearly three-hour show, dancing to songs like America Has A Problem and Texas Hold 'Em.

Her standout performance comes in Deja Vu, as she struts down the stage to recreate her mother's iconic choreography.

Blue is not the only Carter child on stage during the "Cowboy Carter Tour." One of the Carters' twins, seven-year-old Rumi, made her onstage debut at the April 28 show, joining her mother and sister for the song Protector.

The next "Cowboy Carter Tour" show is on May 9, concluding the five-night run at SoFi Stadium. The tour will continue in Chicago between May 15 and 18.

