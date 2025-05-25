Touré calls out Young Thug for labelling Kid Cudi a "rat" following Diddy trial testimony

American writer and podcaster Touré, joined TMZ Live on May 23, 2025, to weigh in on a growing controversy surrounding Kid Cudi’s testimony in the ongoing trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. During his interview, he brought up a now-deleted post by rapper Young Thug, who publicly accused Kid Cudi of being a "rat" after the latter took the stand.

As per TMZ, Young Thug allegedly shared a post on X on Thursday, May 22, following Kid Cudi's testimony under oath that Diddy had broken into his home and set his car on fire in retaliation for a brief relationship with singer Cassie in 2011. Young Thug—himself fresh out of a high-profile RICO trial—shared a reaction to Kid Cudi’s testimony on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

"Dam cudi a rat lol".

Touré addressed Young Thug’s remarks head-on during his TMZ Live segment. According to Touré, the rapper’s post demonstrated a “complete misunderstanding of what snitching is” (As per TMZ).

Touré further explained that the label of "snitch" carried a specific cultural weight within hip-hop and street contexts—namely, it involved shared criminal culpability.

"To be a snitch, which is a huge thing in hip-hop, means we committed a crime together, or at least I am aware of the crime you committed because we are friends, and then I told the state what you did probably because I want to mitigate the problem for me. That’s snitching," he explained.

Further dismantling the "rat" label, Touré pointed to Kid Cudi’s response to the alleged intrusion by Diddy. Rather than alerting authorities, Cudi reportedly contacted Diddy directly, adhering—ironically—to the very street code that Young Thug seemed to believe he violated.

"[Cudi] doesn’t call the police, he calls Diddy. He deals directly with Diddy. That’s what the street code would want you to do," he added.

Kid Cudi testifies in the ongoing trial of Diddy, recounts break-in and car explosion

Sean Combs Sex Crimes Trial Continues In New York City - Source: Getty

In a significant turn during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial, rapper Kid Cudi—whose real name is Scott Mescudi—took the stand on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Manhattan to share personal experiences that cast further scrutiny on the music mogul’s past behavior.

According to Variety, Kid Cudi spoke candidly about his brief romantic relationship with singer Cassie Ventura in 2011. At the time, Ventura and Combs were no longer dating, and her connection with Kid Cudi began as a friendship before gradually becoming romantic.

However, the relationship was short-lived. Mescudi explained that despite genuine feelings on both sides, he felt compelled to end things due to serious concerns for their well-being.

"For my safety, for her safety…I knew Sean Combs was violent," he said

Kid Cudi then detailed one of the key incidents from 2011, shortly after Ventura had informed him that Combs had discovered their relationship. He described her reaction as deeply distressed, saying she appeared "stressed, nervous, and scared".

Kid Cudi testified how after he picked up Cassie Ventura and took her to Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, he got a call from Combs’ employee, Capricorn Clark. According to Mescudi, Clark sounded “scared” and “on the verge of tears” and revealed that Diddy was at Mescudi's home in the Hollywood Hills.

Mescudi drove back immediately, only to find that his house had been broken into. Though no one was inside at the time, the evidence was clear. Several Christmas gifts—Chanel items he had purchased for his family—had been unwrapped, and his dog, who was usually allowed to roam freely, was found locked in the bathroom.

The following year, in 2012, Mescudi experienced another alarming event. While in Los Angeles, he received an early morning phone call from his dog sitter, who reported that his car was on fire. Mescudi rushed home and confirmed the damage.

While no direct link to Combs was established, Kid Cudi speculated during the testimony that Diddy Combs may have orchestrated the explosion.

At present, Kid Cudi is busy with his musical career. His latest single, "Neverland," was released on May 1, 2025

On the other hand, Diddy is embroiled in a trial over charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The trial began on May 12, 2025, and is expected to last six to eight weeks.

