LeBron James' son Bryce James and Diddy's twin daughters react to Bryce Cofield's graduation day photodump

Three-star small forward Bryce Cofield graduated from Sierra Canyon High School on Friday. He will head to Cal State Fullerton in the fall, but before that, he posted a photo dump of his pictures from the graduation ceremony.

Ad

Cofield posted a photo of himself walking on the Sierra Canyon football field, as well as a photo with teammate Wesley Waddles. He was also photographed waiting for the ceremony to begin.

Ad

Trending

Several high-profile classmates, including LeBron James' son, Bryce James, and the twin daughters of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, reacted to his photo dump.

"🤞🏾," commented Sierra Canyon Trailblazers teammate Bryce James.

"👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," commented the Combs Twins.

Bryce James and Combs Twins react to Bryce Cofield's graduation photos (source: IG/ brycecofield_)

Bryce Cofield won the CIF Division I State Championship alongside Bryce James. After their graduation, they head in different directions. Cofield is going to Cal State Fullerton, while James is going to Arizona.

Ad

As for Jessie and D'Lila Combs, Cofield was the date for Jessie Combs during their senior prom last Saturday. The twins' joint Instagram page posted a photo of themselves with their respective prom dates.

Ad

The twins will be going on separate paths after high school, though neither of them will be going to college. The two have made the news, as they were in New York City last week for the alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking trial of their father, embattled rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

They were seen walking out of the courtroom on May 12 when a witness testified in graphic detail concerning Diddy's alleged "freak-offs."

Ad

Cal State Fullerton head coach praises Bryce Cofield

In choosing to go to Cal State Fullerton, Bryce Cofield will be staying in California. He will be one of the top players heading to Fullerton, and coach Dedrique Taylor thinks he will make an impact.

"Bryce is a physically gifted basketball player," Taylor said. "He is ready right now to guard and make a major impact for us defensively. Offensively, I believe Bryce will be a great fit for us with his ability to get downhill, touch the paint, and play in space."

Cofield averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for Sierra Canyon and was named Defensive Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More