$4 million worth actor Quincy Brown reminded of mom Kim Porter as sisters Jessie and D'lila Combs share photos from their senior prom night

Despite their father Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing trial, twin sisters, Jessie and D'lila Combs, attended prom night in style on Saturday. They wowed many as the twins wore identical red dresses, which had people talking on social media.

Actor Quincy Brown, who has a net worth of around $4 million, joined the buzz on social media as well. He commented on his half-sisters' Instagram post, saying that they both looked like their late mom, Kim Porter, who died in 2018 after a battle with lobar pneumonia.

"DAMN I’M BLESSED! 😍 Y’ALL LOOK LIKE MOMMY!" said the actor.

Their brother, Christian Combs, also reacted to the prom pics with some fire emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥😍," commented Christian Combs.

Actor Quincy Jones and older brother Christian Combs react to Jessie and D'lila Combs' prom night photos (Source: IG/ the_combs_twins)

The twins are senior cheerleaders at Sierra Canyon, cheering for the school's football and basketball teams. Jessie and D'lila were also there when the Trailblazers, led by Bryce Cofield, Gavin Hightower and Bryce James, won the CIF Division I State Championship. They often comment on social media posts of Sierra Canyon players, such as Cofield and James.

Jessie and D'lila Combs have shown that they are standing with their father, even with all the accusations he is facing. The disgraced rap mogul is currently incarcerated in New York and is facing trial involving sexual assault and sex trafficking charges.

The twin sisters were seen in New York at Diddy's trial earlier this week, though they had to fly back to Southern California for prom night.

What did Jessie and D'lila Combs do during father Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial?

Sean "Diddy" Combs' entire family was present during the disgraced rap mogul's sex trafficking trial, not just Jessie and D'lila Combs. Their grandmother, Janice Combs, brothers Quincy, Justin, Christian and sister Chance, were all present on Tuesday to show support for the rapper.

The twins and Chance went out of the courtroom when male escort Daniel Phillip took the stand. He had a very graphic testimony, talking about the alleged sexual encounters he had with both Diddy and his then-girlfriend and now accuser, Cassie. However, all three Combs sisters were present when prosecutors played the video of their father allegedly assaulting Cassie in a hotel in 2016.

It was reported that the three girls, along with their grandmother, did not watch the footage and were looking straight instead.

