"No shade to Bronny but Bryce is really him": Hoops fans react to LeBron James' son Bryce James' stellar performance for Sierra Canyon

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon Trailblazers hosted the Bishop Alemany Warriors on Thursday, delivering an impressive performance. The Trailblazers defeated the Warriors 78-53, with James scoring a team-high 18 points.

Trending

James, a three-star Arizona commit, drew comparisons to his older brother, Bronny James. His standout performance has generated buzz among fans.

"Now that’s LeBron James jr right there no shade to bronny but Bryce is really him 💯💯💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾," one person said.

"He not better than bronny but his ceiling higher imo," another wrote.

"LeBrons royal blood is kicking in in both Bryce and bronny," another person said.

Meanwhile, some fans complimented Bryce for showing some improvement in the recent games. Many believe another switch turned on for him after committing to Arizona.

"May be an unpopular opinion I’ve always said and believed Bryce was really gonna be the one!!! Idk if him committing has flipped the switch but I believe this kid has tremendous upside and potential," another commenter said.

"Hope he actually takes time to develop at the next level in college unlike his brother. The potential is there," another person added.

"He’s a late bloomer he gone be nice In college no matter if it take 2 years," one commenter said.

Hoops fans react to Bryce James performance vs. Bishop Alemany (Source: Instagram/ br_hoops)

Bryce had exploded since announcing his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats on New Year's Day. He won game MVP honors at the Spalding Hoophall Classic earlier this month against the nationally ranked Grayson Rams.

LeBron James reacts to son Bryce James' stellar performance vs. Bishop Alemany

LeBron James expressed excitement about attending games in Tucson to watch his son, Bryce, play for the Arizona Wildcats. After Bryce's 18-point performance against Bishop Alemany, LeBron shared an Instagram story.

Dad LeBron reacts to Bryce James performance vs. Bishop Alemany (Source: Instagram,/ kingjames)

LeBron famously skipped college to enter the NBA after a successful high school career. The four-time NBA champion has supported his son, Bryce, expressing excitement about joining the "Bear Down" community in Tucson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback