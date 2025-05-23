Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate Bryce Cofield shares an emotional message as they graduate from high school

Sierra Canyon guard Bryce Cofield has officially graduated. On Friday, Cofield shared pictures and videos from his graduation day at Sierra Canyon on Instagram. In one of the stories, he shared a picture of the Sierra Canyon men's basketball team on a bus, celebrating their win.

"Best part of it all love yall ❤️," Cofield, captioned the story with a heartfelt message.

Cofield's teammate Bryce James could also be seen in the picture. The youngest son of LeBron James also graduated from the same class.

Cofield was among the top 200 recruits in the Class of 2025. Among shooting guards, he ranked No. 57. In California, he ranked No. 26.

In his senior season (2024–25), the three-star guard averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He earned the Defensive Player of the Year honor for his standout performance.

His contributions helped Sierra Canyon to several wins, particularly during the playoff run. In the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs, he recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 69–66 overtime victory against Redondo Union. He also scored 15 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to help Sierra Canyon win against Harvard-Westlake.

He and his teammates secured Sierra Canyon's fourth state title. The team finished the season with a 27–7 record.

The 6-foot-5 guard received offers from the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Cal State Fullerton Titans. On March 15, Bryce Cofield announced his commitment to Dedrique Taylor's Fullerton.

"Bryce is a physically gifted basketball player. He is ready right now to guard and make a major impact for us defensively. Offensively, I believe Bryce will be a great fit for us with his ability to get downhill, touch the paint, and play in space," coach Taylor said, talking about his plans for Cofield.

Taylor also emphasised the winning culture Cofield brings with him:

"Bryce comes to us from another state championship high school program. Sierra Canyon is not just one of the best programs in Southern California, but in the entire country."

Bryce Cofield attended the senior prom with Diddy’s daughter Jessie Combs

Bryce Cofield attended prom with Jessie Combs, daughter of the rap mogul on trial right now, Diddy.

The pair shared photos from the event on Instagram, with Cofield wearing an all-black suit and a red bow-tie, and Combs rocking a sparkling red gown.

The post was captioned:

“His and Hers ❤️ Prom ‘25.”

Jessie’s twin sister, D’Lila Combs, appeared alongside 2026 prospect Emmitt Claiborne. The event celebrated their final days at Sierra Canyon High School.

