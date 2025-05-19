IN PICS: Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs 

Bryce Cofield, the Sierra Canyon teammate of Bryce James (the younger son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James), and Jessie Combs, the daughter of American rap mogul Diddy, posted pictures from their prom on Instagram on Monday.

Ad

Jessie Combs' twin sister, D'Lila Combs, was also seen with Emmitt Claiborne in the carousel. Cofield styled an all black suit with a red bow-tie and roses in his pocket, while Jessie Combs wore a sparkling red dress as they were captured in front of a piano. Check out some pictures from the carousel:

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)

Ad

Trending

James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)

James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)

Here's the complete carousel posted by the duo:

Ad

"His and Hers ❤️ Prom ‘25," the post was captioned.

Ad

The Combs twins were members of the Sierra Canyon cheerleading squad. With a goal to become fashion models, the twins have made some appearances at fashion shows already.

They also spoke about having no prior experience in cheerleading and that they only "wanted to try it because it was fun," while speaking with 'Rolling Out' in 2022:

“We had no experience before. I just wanted to try it because it was fun. Before this year, when I was in middle school here at Sierra, I saw the other cheerleaders cheering and it looked so much fun, I wanted to try it,” Jessie said.

Ad

Bryce James' teammate, Bryce Cofield, commits to Fullerton

Bryce Cofield, who's ranked 200th nationally, 57th in the shooting guard position and 26th in California, received offers from the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

He committed to Fullerton on March 15 and shared the news on Instagram:

"Committed🧡🧡!!!," the post was captioned.

Ad

The post received comments from Bryce James, his future Arizona Wildcats teammate Brayden Burries and former Sierra Canyon teammate and Iona Gaels commit Gavin Hightower:

Bryce and other recruits comment on Bryce Cofield's commitment post

"Yeaaaaaaa," commented Bryce James.

"Yessuh!," wrote Brayden Burries.

"Yessir brotherrrr love you, so proud of you🤞🏾🤞🏾💙💙," commented Gavin Hightower.

Bryce and Burries will be joined by Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More