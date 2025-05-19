  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • IN PICS: Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs 

IN PICS: Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified May 19, 2025 12:20 GMT
IN PICS: Bryce James
IN PICS: Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ Combs Twins, Getty)

Bryce Cofield, the Sierra Canyon teammate of Bryce James (the younger son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James), and Jessie Combs, the daughter of American rap mogul Diddy, posted pictures from their prom on Instagram on Monday.

Ad

Jessie Combs' twin sister, D'Lila Combs, was also seen with Emmitt Claiborne in the carousel. Cofield styled an all black suit with a red bow-tie and roses in his pocket, while Jessie Combs wore a sparkling red dress as they were captured in front of a piano. Check out some pictures from the carousel:

Bryce James&#039; Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy&#039;s twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)
Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
James&#039; Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy&#039;s twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)
James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)
James&#039; Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy&#039;s twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)
James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)
Bryce James&#039; Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy&#039;s twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)
Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate shares prom photos with Diddy's twin daughter, Jessie Combs (Image: IG/ the_combs_twins)

Here's the complete carousel posted by the duo:

Ad
"His and Hers ❤️ Prom ‘25," the post was captioned.
Ad

The Combs twins were members of the Sierra Canyon cheerleading squad. With a goal to become fashion models, the twins have made some appearances at fashion shows already.

They also spoke about having no prior experience in cheerleading and that they only "wanted to try it because it was fun," while speaking with 'Rolling Out' in 2022:

“We had no experience before. I just wanted to try it because it was fun. Before this year, when I was in middle school here at Sierra, I saw the other cheerleaders cheering and it looked so much fun, I wanted to try it,” Jessie said.
Ad

Bryce James' teammate, Bryce Cofield, commits to Fullerton

Bryce Cofield, who's ranked 200th nationally, 57th in the shooting guard position and 26th in California, received offers from the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

He committed to Fullerton on March 15 and shared the news on Instagram:

"Committed🧡🧡!!!," the post was captioned.
Ad

The post received comments from Bryce James, his future Arizona Wildcats teammate Brayden Burries and former Sierra Canyon teammate and Iona Gaels commit Gavin Hightower:

Bryce and other recruits comment on Bryce Cofield&#039;s commitment post
Bryce and other recruits comment on Bryce Cofield's commitment post
"Yeaaaaaaa," commented Bryce James.
"Yessuh!," wrote Brayden Burries.
"Yessir brotherrrr love you, so proud of you🤞🏾🤞🏾💙💙," commented Gavin Hightower.

Bryce and Burries will be joined by Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode next season.

About the author
Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications