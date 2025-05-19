Sean 'Diddy' Combs' daughter D'Lila Combs takes prom queen honor on her senior prom night [PHOTOS] 

D'Lila Combs posted on Instagram to celebrate having the honor of being the prom queen.

On Monday, through the Combs Twins' joint account, D'Lila shared pictures from the prom with her date, Emmitt Claiborne, from the senior prom night. In the pictures, Combs can be seen wearing a beautiful dress that is a mixture of off-shoulder and flowy design, while Emmitt is dressed in a black suit with a casual touch. Both of them also adorn red hand bouquets for graduation.

The duo pose with various backgrounds, including a car, a piano and a plant with red flowers matching the dress. In another picture, D'Lila and Jessie Combs both pose with their prom dates. Jessie attended the prom with Bryce Cofield, who played as a shooting guard for Sierra Canyon and was Bryce James' teammate.

"2k25 Prom King and Queen -D’Lila & Emmitt❣️," read the post's caption.

Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs, twin daughters of Sean “Diddy” Combs, were part of the cheerleading team at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. The sisters joined the squad without prior cheering experience and quickly learned routines. During their first season, they recreated Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” choreography on the football field.

"I just wanted to try it because it was fun. Before this year, when I was in middle school here at Sierra, I saw other cheerleaders cheering, and it looked so much fun," Jessie Combs told Rolling Stone about pursuing cheerleading.

In early 2024, they helped lead their team to a national championship at Disneyland’s high school cheer competition, earning top honors and a trophy for Sierra Canyon.

The twins have plans to pursue modelling ahead, following in the footsteps of their mother, Kim Porter.

D’Lila Combs' connection with La Salle Point Guard Emmitt Claiborne

In the past, twin sisters Jessie and D’Lila Combs have shown the strength of their friendship with La Salle High School point guard Emmitt Claiborne through social media and shared school events.

In early December, the Combs twins reshared Claiborne’s post through their Instagram story. After La Salle's 53-50 loss, Emmitt shared a post and showcased his resolve despite the loss.

“Hardship is the pathway to peace,” read the post's caption.

The siblings resonated with the message and amplified it.

Beyond social media, the sisters' bond with Emmitt first surfaced during Sierra Canyon School’s senior prom. D'Lila attended with Emmitt Claiborne and Jessie went with Sierra Canyon basketball standout Bryce Cofield.

