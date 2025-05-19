Diddy's twin daughters Jessie and D'Lila swept off their feet by their dates at their high school prom

Jessie and D'Lila Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, were seen attending their high school prom at the Harbor House bar in Los Angeles on May 17, amid the rapper's sex trafficking trial.

The twins, dressed in matching red, off-shoulder gowns complete with beadwork, and matching corsages, arrived one hour late for their prom and were pictured being carried up the stairs by their dates.

According to People Magazine, when asked why they were late for prom, they replied:

"The party doesn't start until we walk in. Saved the best for last."

Diddy's family was present at the rapper's s*x trafficking trial in New York City, which began with jury selection on May 5.

Along with his mother, all of his adult children were seen in court, including Christian, Jessie and D'Lila (his kids with the late Kim Porter), and Justin and Chance Combs (his kids with Misa Hylton).

Quincy Brown, Combs' adoptive son, whom Porter shared with Al B.Sure, was also seen in court. Additionally, Combs also has another daughter, Love Sean, born to Dana Tran in 2022.

According to Page Six, Jessie and D'Lila, aged 18, and their sister Chance Combs, also 18, walked out of the courtroom twice on May 12, during the graphic testimony of one of the prosecution's witnesses, a male escort who allegedly participated in the rapper's "freak-offs."

Recapping Diddy's ongoing trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial for five counts of "sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution" began on May 5, eight months after his arrest in September 2024.

The rapper, who is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, is represented by a roster of high-profile attorneys, including Mark Agnifilo (also representing alleged UHC CEO shooter Luigi Mangione with his wife), and Brian Steel (who represented Young Thug during the YSL RICO trial).

The first week of the trial was dedicated to jury selection, and opening statements were given on May 12, followed by witness testimonies.

The first witness was a security guard who formerly worked at LA's InterContinental Hotel. He was questioned about his involvement in the 2016 incident of Diddy physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at the hotel.

The CCTV video of the assault, made public by CNN in May 2024, became a key piece of evidence for the prosecution, and an extended version of the video was played for the jury.

The next witness was a male escort who had allegedly participated in several of Diddy's "freak-offs" with Cassie Ventura. The escort gave a graphic testimony of his encounters with the couple, including the alleged abuse that Ventura faced at Diddy's hands.

He recounted an alleged incident of Diddy dragging Ventura into another room by her hair, saying:

“She was screaming, and he pulled her into the bedroom. I could hear what sounded like him slapping her. She was screaming, ‘I’m sorry! I’m sorry!'”

Exploring Cassie Ventura's testimony

Following this, Cassie Ventura took the stand for her four-day testimony. The heavily pregnant singer, currently expecting her third child with her husband Alex Fine, testified in detail about the alleged abuse, assault, rape, and coerced participation in "freak offs" during her decade-long relationship with Diddy.

During her testimony, Ventura claimed that the "freak-offs" became a job for her, allegedly taking a "big chunk" of her life. She claimed she was tasked with hiring and flying in male escorts for the "freak-offs," which would often last for days, rendering her tired and dehydrated.

The star witness claimed she often took drugs like ketamine, marijuana and ecstasy to perform well and also dissociate to cope with the sex acts.

She also alleged that Diddy directed the "freak-offs," claiming that he often used the videos to blackmail her into submission.

Her other revelations during her testimony included allegations of Diddy blowing up Kid Cudi's car after hearing that Cudi and Ventura were dating, and accusations of verbal and physical assault.

She also claimed that the rapper raped her in her home after she tried to end their relationship in 2018.

During her testimony, Ventura also revealed that she settled her 2023 lawsuit against Combs, where she had sued him for rape and decade-long abuse, for $20 million.

While the lawsuit was public knowledge, the exact settlement amount was never revealed until her testimony.

Following her cross-questioning on May 16, her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, issued a statement on her behalf, saying that the testimony had been “extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for [her]."

“I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear. For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget,” the statement continued.

Diddy's trial will continue on May 19 with the testimony of Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, which began on May 16. Richard had previously sued the rapper for physical and psychological abuse in 2024.

