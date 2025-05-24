Did 50 Cent testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked

Diddy’s trial began on May 5, 2025, and a recent video uploaded on the YouTube channel, WhatIsMyStarWorth, claimed that 50 Cent reportedly testified in the ongoing trial. The video was originally shared on May 23, 2025. It featured the channel host seemingly hinting that 50 Cent opened up on how Diddy allegedly played a role in the death of his ex Kim Porter.

Notably, the claims are confirmed to be false as the description of the YouTube channel says that everything mentioned on their videos is not real news. 50 Cent has not testified in Diddy's trial. The YouTube channel description includes a disclaimer which reads:

“The content on this channel may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality. Please exercise your own discretion while watching and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified.”

The host claimed that 50 Cent, also known as Curtis James Jackson III, entered the court without informing anyone and was seen in a gray suit at the time. The host mentioned that people inside the court began reacting as soon as the judge reportedly allowed Cent to give his testimony. The host continued to claim:

“What followed wasn’t just shocking, it was historic. Because what 50 Cent revealed about Kim Porter, the files she had, and how she lived in fear of Diddy painted a story darker than any album lyric or headlines. This wasn’t beef. This wasn’t murder accusation under oath. The atmosphere inside the courtroom was heavy, even before anything unusual happened.”

The video has already received more than 50,000 views as of this writing. Meanwhile, Curtis or Diddy’s legal team has not responded to the same until now.

50 Cent shares his response to the allegations against Diddy that emerged in the trial

Kid Cudi was one of those who testified against Diddy on May 22, 2025. According to the BBC, Cudi recalled an incident where he was reportedly threatened by Diddy and his car caught fire in 2012 after a Molotov cocktail was thrown on top of it. Kid Cudi told the court that Diddy allegedly set his car on fire, and pictures of the car’s inner portions were displayed to the jury.

50 Cent addressed the accusation in an Instagram post on May 23, 2025. The post included a picture of Cudi’s damaged car, and the caption read:

“Molotov Diddy was doing old school sh*t out here. Old killer Rat Jimmy threw one them at us. LOL.”

Curtis' post (Image via Instagram/50cent)

On Monday, May 19, Curtis also criticized the supporters of Diddy, who appeared outside the court while his trial was ongoing, as per Vice magazine. A few of the supporters were reportedly spotted wearing shirts with the words “Free Diddy.” Posting a video of the supporters with the shirts, Curtis claimed:

“Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical, but $20 a hour ain’t bad. I might go throw that on for a hour tomorrow. LOL.”

According to Us Weekly, 50 Cent and Diddy have been involved in a feud since 2006 after the former alleged in his single The Bomb that Diddy knew something about the death of The Notorious B.I.G.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s ongoing trial witnessed the appearance of various people testifying against the rapper, including his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Diddy has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after he was arrested on September 16, 2024, per BBC.

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More