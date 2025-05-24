"They scared, they don't want to see him beat the case"— Freddy P calls Diddy the 'Boogeyman,' says Cassie needs to be careful

Freddy P recently created headlines as he seemingly gave a warning to Cassie Ventura, referring to Diddy’s ongoing trial. Also known as Freddrick Watson, he appeared for an interview with The Art of Dialogue on May 22, 2025, addressing the consequences if Diddy emerges as a winner in the latest trial.

Watson mentioned that Diddy will get his revenge if someone does something that he does not like. Freddrick claimed that Diddy won’t care about how small the other person is in such situations. Freddy P addressed Cassie by saying what she needed to do right now, and said,

“That b**ch gonna have to move to the south of France. Everybody’s scared. The ones who didn’t support, the ones who thought he was burnt, they scared. They don’t want to see him beat the case. They thought he was fried, which I think he fried, but I don’t.”

Freddy P told the host that Cassie has testified in the case since she knows that things might take a worse turn in the next few years if she does not do that.

The rapper mentioned that people don’t know anything about Diddy, describing the latter as a “malicious person” and that Diddy is someone who does not like to lose so easily. Freddy even called Diddy a "boogeyman" and explained the same by saying,

“Puffy is the boogeyman. I know, Puffy is the boogeyman. Every rapper know this. How many gangsters in rap? They all bow. All these supposed to be street, I’ve watched video after video after video. And all of them knew who he was. Puffy’s a real-life boogeyman."

Freddy P also said that Diddy will become more relaxed if he wins the case. He stated that Diddy might hide somewhere and start spending time with his family members, alongside maintaining a distance from social media. Freddrick spoke up on why Diddy should do the above-mentioned things and said,

“You out the closet now, everybody can see your hand. Everybody know who you are, you don’t have to hide nothing no more. So if he do beat it, he might come out still trying to play gangster, you know what I’m saying.”

Freddy P made some accusations against Diddy on one particular occasion

The Miami native created headlines in September 2024 when he alleged during an interview with The Art of Dialogue that Diddy sexually assaulted several men over the years, as per Vibe magazine.

Notably, Diddy was arrested the same month on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Freddy P said that he was expecting it to happen and added,

“It may be common nowadays, but for a man to walk up and slap you’re a** and say ‘let me get your number’ or ‘come to my hotel room’, that sh*t is not normal and I never heard no sh*t like that in my lifetime for no man to approach you like that.”

Freddy stated that Diddy reportedly approached people who were dealing with some financial problems. He continued by saying,

“When things ain’t hot no more, you fall back on people like him. He preys on you. It’s a lot of rappers out here that have secrets because they fell into these situations with Puffy. And I know this personally.”

Freddy P was a part of Diddy’s hip-hop group Da Band in the past. The band worked with record labels like Universal and Bad Boys. The group had an album titled Too Hot for T.V., which grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

