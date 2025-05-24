Which school did Diddy's twin daughters attend? Jessie and D’Lila Combs graduate from high school amid their father's ongoing trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, have graduated from high school amid their father's ongoing trial. On Friday, May 23, the 18-year-olds shared pictures and videos of their graduation on Instagram Stories.

As seen in the shared video, Jessie and D'Lila Combs graduated from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California. Their brother, Christian Combs, attended the graduation ceremony with their youngest sister, Love.

Their half-brother Quincy Brown took pictures with them, and Justin Combs gifted them diamond necklaces and Van Cleef and Arpels bracelets. The Instagram page @theshaderoom reposted the Instagram Stories.

For the unversed, Sean "Diddy" Combs has seven kids with four women. He had Jessie, D'Lila, and Christian with Kim Porter, per Hola! magazine. The rapper adopted Porter's son with Al B. Sure!, Quincy Brown. Diddy had Justin with Misa Hylton, Chance with Sarah Chapman, and Love with Dana Tran.

Diddy's twin daughters previously shared that they won't attend college

Chance, Jessie, and D'Lila Combs walking out of Sean Combs' Trial (Image via Getty)

According to Vibe's May 19 report, Jessie and D'Lila Combs uploaded a "get ready with me" TikTok video on May 16. The two in the now-deleted video stated that they won't go to college, instead, they plan to run a business. While they didn't share the details of the business, they hinted at launching a clothing line. D'Lila said they wore their "sweet sixteen" hoodies to represent their brand.

"Since Jessie and I are not going to college, we’re gonna be wearing one of our brand hoodies because we are repping that we will be business owners and working," D'Lila said.

The twins also told their followers to look forward to their prom looks. Media outlet Vibe further reported that hours later, the sisters uploaded the prom pictures with their dates, Emmitt Claiborne and Bryce Cofield. The sisters wore custom red sequinned dresses made by celebrity designer and stylist Kellie Ford, who has previously worked with WNBA star Angel Reese and rapper DreamDoll.

During an interview with The Independent on May 19, 2025, Ford said that she has been working with the Combs sisters for the past few years and went for a mature style this year as the girls are entering adulthood. The designer seemingly addressed Diddy's trial and said, despite the situation, she enjoyed working on the matching dresses. She also mentioned that the dresses took three weeks to create.

"It was actually a collaboration. It took three weeks to bring it to life. Last year we did something fluffy and flirty. This year, senior year, we're stepping into adulthood. It's a mermaid style and [the fabric] is beaded sequins, very high quality and very heavy. I wanted the fabric to be the statement. Despite what's going on, it was so amazing," Ford stated.

Chance, Jessie, and D'Lila Combs walked out of Diddy's trial

According to People magazine's report published on May 12, 2025, Daniel Phillip, a male escort, testfied on the first day of Diddy's trial. As Phillip shared graphic details of his alleged sexual encounters with Cassie and the things he reportedly witnessed, the rapper's daughters seemingly walked out of the courtroom twice.

However, the sisters stayed in the courtroom while prosecutors played the viral 2016 hotel CCTV footage in which Combs allegedly beat Cassie Ventura.

Rapper Kid Cudi took the stand on Thursday, May 22, and gave his testimony. The trial will resume on May 27, 2025.

