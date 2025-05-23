"I'm glad it's behind me"— Kid Cudi thanks fans for their love and support after testifying at Diddy's federal trial

Rapper Kid Cudi extended his gratitude to his fans for their "love and support" after testifying at Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial. The artist took to his X on Thursday, May 22, 2025, to share a heartfelt video expressing his relief after taking the witness stand.

Ad

Thanking everyone for checking up on him over the past week, the rapper added:

"It really means a lot to me, man. You guys the best. I love y'all. This is a stressful situation. I’m glad it’s behind me and yeah, I love y'all, man."

Ad

Trending

Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, was called as a witness due to his brief relationship with Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. Their romance ended after alleged harassment from Diddy, including a claim that he blew up Mescudi's car in 2012.

What did Kid Cudi say in his testimony?

Kid Cudi took the witness stand on the ninth day of Diddy's trial to testify about his and Cassie Ventura's "brief" romance in 2011. According to the rapper, at that time, Ventura and Diddy, who dated on and off between 2007 and 2018, had broken up over a disagreement.

Ad

In December 2011, Mescudi said he called the cops to his home after an alleged break-in attempt. He told the jurors that earlier that morning, he received a call from a "stressed and worried" Cassie, who told him that Combs had found out about them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mescudi claimed he then spoke to Diddy's ex-assistant, Capricorn Clark, who told him the Bad Boy Records owner was "near his house." This prompted him to call Combs, who told him (according to Inner City Press' real-time transcript on X):

"I’m over here waiting for you."

According to Kid Cudi, when he arrived, Diddy was standing outside. While the outside appeared "normal," upon entering, he discovered that some gifts had been opened and his dog was "locked up" in a bathroom. He told the jurors that the incident had left his pet "jittery" and "on edge" all the time.

Ad

It is worth noting that the rapper testified that the security cameras outside his home had been "moved." According to Mescudi, he later called Combs again because he "wanted to fight."

Mescudi also testified that when Diddy contacted him sometime later, he didn't want to speak with the rapper. Meanwhile, Mescudi and Cassie ultimately broke up.

Inner City Press' real-time transcript on X (Image via X/@innercitypress)

Kid Cudi also detailed an incident from January 2012 in which his Porsche was damaged by a Molotov cocktail. Prosecutors showed several photographs of his vehicle, including one showing a cut on the roof of his car, through which the explosive was placed.

Ad

While on the stand, Kid Cudi explained that his dog sitter informed him that his "car was on fire." He also said he believed the fire to be "intentional" and not "accidental."

The Ohio native told jurors that at one point, he met with Diddy (and Cassie) at Soho House in Hollywood to resolve their conflict. Notably, Cudi's manager and D-Roc facilitated the meeting. Scott testified that Combs looked like a "Marvel super villain."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Per Kid Cudi, during the meet-up, Diddy asked him why he dated Ventura, knowing she was "his (Combs') girl." Scott explained that he thought they had broken up. When Mescudi questioned Combs about his car, he allegedly replied (per Inner City Press' real-time transcript on X):

"I don't know what you are talking about."

The pair met again at Soho House a few years later, where Diddy apologized for his "bullsh*t," Scott told the jurors. He explained that while he was "surprised," he found "peace with it."

Ad

Kid Cudi also claimed that during their first Soho House meeting, Cassie said she and Diddy were back together. During his cross-examination with Diddy's counsel, he testified to feeling "played" by Ventura.

Inner City Press' real-time transcript on X (Image via X/@innercitypress)

Cassie first mentioned Mescudi during her 2023 lawsuit against Diddy, which sparked a domino effect leading to his arrest last September. She alleged that Combs became upset upon learning about her relationship with Kid Cudi.

Combs has denied all allegations (five counts, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution) made against him. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More