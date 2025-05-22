"Was he s*x trafficking people through your car?" — Gilbert Arenas questions how Kid Cudi's impending testimony in Diddy's trial is relevant 

Former basketball player Gilbert Arenas recently commented on Kid Cudi's impending testimony in Diddy's trial during a live stream, the clip of which was shared by a Joe Budden fan page on May 21, 2025.

Questioning what Kid Cudi was going to say in his testimony, Arenas asked if he was going to tell the jury that Sean "Diddy" Combs tried to burn his car. Arenas said:

"What has that got to do with racketeering or s*x trafficking? Was he s*x trafficking people through your car? What does your testimony have to do with these charges?"

The former basketball player said that he didn't care about people testifying about how Combs tried to hit his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura with a skillet, seemingly referring to former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard's testimony. In her testimony, Richard claimed to have witnessed an incident in 2009 wherein Combs allegedly attacked Cassie Ventura with a skillet of eggs.

Additionally, Arenas suggested that Cassie was an accomplice in the s*x trafficking charge, given that she had been with Diddy for 13 years. He said Cassie had to be just as guilty as Combs, speculating that she must've been aware of the allegations against the rapper in the years she was with him.

In a previous live stream, Gilbert Arenas put forth a similar stance, questioning the relevance of Cassie Ventura's testimony, citing domestic violence. The former basketball player mentioned that the charges against Sean Combs were those of s*x trafficking and racketeering and not domestic violence.

Cassie Ventura's previous lawsuit mentions Diddy threatening to set blow up Kid Cudi's car: Details explored

Kid Cudi is expected to take the stand in Diddy's trial on May 22, 2025, wherein he might discuss his relationship with Cassie Ventura. For the unversed, Cassie and Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, dated briefly in 2011. At the time, Cassie was reportedly also involved with Sean Combs.

In her testimony dated May 14, 2025, Cassie alleged that Diddy threw a wine bottle opener at her after he discovered emails between her and Kid Cudi during a "freak-off." As per USA Today's report dated May 16, 2025, after Sean Combs found out about Mescudi and Cassie's relationship, he reportedly kicked her in the back while she was trying to resolve the issue.

In her 2023 lawsuit against Sean Combs, Cassie claimed that during their visit to Paris Fashion Week in February 2012, Diddy told her that he planned on blowing up Mescudi's car. The rapper wanted to ensure that Kid Cudi wouldn't be nearby during the incident.

It is worth noting that Kid Cudi's vehicle exploded in a driveway. As per Rolling Stone's September 2024 report, Mescudi's Porsche was set on fire on January 9, 2012, by an "incendiary device."

The report unearthed by Rolling Stone mentions that the cause of ignition was listed as "intentional" and that Kid Cudi encountered damage estimated at $10,000. However, the report doesn't mention any suspects in the reported arson.

Kid Cudi is among five other witnesses that the prosecutors will probably call to the witness stand at the Manhattan federal court. So far, male escorts, Combs' former assistant George Kaplan, Cassie's mother, Regina, and Homeland Security agent Gerard Gannon have testified at Diddy's trial, among others.

