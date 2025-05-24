Why did Nancy Grace mock Diddy with a Tootsie Roll? Journalist says she has lost her appetite because of the rapper

Nancy Grace recently spoke about the updates surrounding the ongoing Diddy Trial. In an episode of Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, published on May 23, 2025, Nancy claimed that she had lost her appetite because of the rapper. She further pulled out a tootsie roll candy to mock the rapper.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to rape and other graphic details. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to reports by Complex, this comparison was in reference to a recent suit against Combs, in which the accuser claimed that his p*nis was the size of a tootsie roll candy. While unwrapping a candy on her podcast, Nancy said:

"Ever since I started investigating Sean Combs, all I’ve thought about is candy, candy, candy. You know what, I can barely open this Tootsie Roll. Suddenly, I’ve lost my appetite, and I think it’s because of you."

For context, earlier this month, an anonymous woman filed a lawsuit against the rapper in Supreme Court of the State of New York. In her lawsuit, the accuser claimed that "his erect, bare-skinned p*nis appeared to be the length and girth of a large tootsie roll."

The suit additionally stated:

"PLAINTIFF JANE DOE recalls feeling relieved when she saw DEFENDANT COMBS' p*nis because she knew it wouldn’t hurt as much when he raped her due to the lack of length and girth. She thought his p*nis was 'an itty-bitty Diddy.'"

50 Cent had previously mocked Diddy on the basis of claims made in the lawsuit by the anonymous woman

Nancy Grace was not the only one to make fun and mock Diddy about his manhood. Rapper 50 Cent, who previously had been opinionated about the ongoing trial as well as the allegations against Combs, had also poked fun based on the claims that the anonymous woman made in her suit.

Cent uploaded a post on Instagram, where he first shared an image of a portion of the suit.

In the caption, 50 Cent wrote:

"Toosie Roll, Toosie Roll, to the left to the left to the right to the right to the front to the front to the back to the back now slide. LOL THAT'S WHY HE IN THE CORNER masturbating!"

According to the anonymous accuser, the alleged incident surrounding Combs took place in July 2001. She claimed that after a party night, the rapper took her to his bedroom and pinned her down on the bed.

Jane Doe allegedly screamed and requested Diddy to stop, but the rapper apparently ended up ejaculating on her body.

According to the court documents, obtained by TMZ, the alleged victim rushed to clean herself. She further claimed to have found a bodyguard outside the room who then showed her the exit.

The suit stated that the woman allegedly met Combs in May 2001 and had spent significant time with him at his New York City recording studio, a restaurant, and night clubs.

As per the woman's claims, Diddy's staff drove her and her friend home, after the alleged rape.

As for the ongoing trial, it is in connection to the federal allegations against Diddy, including charges surrounding sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face upto life in prison.

