Diddy's accuser recalls encountering Beyoncé and LeBron James at a party where he was wearing a s*xually explicit mask

On Tuesday, April 1, a new lawsuit was filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs in Florida, with Joseph Manzaro as its plaintiff.

Fox News reports that in the lawsuit, Manzaro alleges that he was "drugged, transported against his will." He also stated that he was "s*xually maimed as a victim of a coercive and organized criminal enterprise beginning in 2015, orchestrated and facilitated by" Diddy and his other associates.

The suit alleges that the freak-off event that Joseph had to participate forcefully in took place at the Star Island mansion of the Estefans, where the hip-hop mogul was hosting his son's birthday party.

Manzaro, who was initially unconscious as the result of being drugged, allegedly found himself being paraded half-naked in front of Jay-Z and Beyoncé when he regained partial consciousness.

Per the plaintiff, Gloria Estefan also came across him in a "deteriorating state," demanding to call an ambulance before she was quickly silenced and ushered away by her husband, Emilio Estefan.

Joseph also claims to have seen LeBron James in the mansion, dressed in a white bath towel, walking through a hallway and telling Gloria, "Y'all better do something about that."

The lawsuit documents also report that Adria English allegedly brought Manzaro to Estefan's mansion through a concealed tunnel connecting it to Diddy's own mansion. English also identified herself as the Gotta Move On rapper's "personal s*xual assistant."

Per the news outlet, in addition to the Bad Boy Records owner, the other defendants named in Manzaro's lawsuit include Brendan Paul, his alleged drug mule, Emilio Estefan, Gloria Estefan's husband, and Adria English, a former adult film star who has herself sued Puffy, (also known as Diddy) in a 2024 lawsuit.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were not named as defendants in Manzaro's suit at the time. However, Jay-Z's lawyer, Alex Spiro, responded to the suit by telling Fox News that his client wasn't in Miami at the time.

The new lawsuit claims Diddy strapped a s*xually explicit mask on the plaintiff's face

Further in Joseph Manzaro's assault lawsuit, the plaintiff claims that he was drugged and transported to a party where Diddy had strapped a p*nis mask to his head, after which he ran into Beyonće, who said upon seeing him:

"What's this? What's this all about? Why is this half-naked white man with a c**k mask standing here in front of me?"

Eric Mejias - who is also a defendant in the suit - responded to that, saying:

"Diddy wants him to see what we do to snitches. This is part of his punishment."

Manzaro was then allegedly paraded through multiple rooms "filled with people who were jeering and taunting him before the Last Night rapper ordered to get him undressed. The plaintiff was then s*xually assaulted and forced to partake in s*xual activities. He was also locked in a small room, where he encountered Jacob "The Jeweler" Arobo.

After the party, when Joseph Manzaro was returned to the "gang house," he was "savagely beaten and left for dead inside his apartment," his lawsuit claims.

