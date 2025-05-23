"I have yet to see a witness who was trafficked" — DJ Vlad maintains Diddy's case is based on domestic abuse and does not warrant RICO charges

DJ Vlad took to X on May 22, 2025, to solidify his stance on Diddy's s*x trafficking and racketeering lawsuit being based on domestic abuse. Vlad believes Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawsuit doesn't warrant RICO charges.
In his tweet, DJ Vlad mentioned that Combs' case is one of domestic abuse and not s*x trafficking:
"I have yet to see a witness who was trafficked. The male prositutes didn't seem like they were being forced when they got paid to f*ck Cassie. I'm pretty sure they would have done it for free once they found out it was her."
According to the United States Attorney's Office website, Combs threatened, coerced, and abused women. The rapper's indictment mentions that he also led a racketeering conspiracy engaging in forced labor, s*x trafficking, kidnapping, bribery, arson, and obstruction of justice.
The journalist wrote that when he last checked, Sean Combs' enterprises were not criminal fronts but legitimate businesses.
Vlad claimed that the entire case:
"seems like a ploy by five female prosecutors to publicly humiliate Diddy because they are mad at how he treated a fellow woman."
The women DJ Vlad is referring to here are Emily Anne Johnson, Madison Reddick Smyser, Mary Christine Slavik, Meredith Foster, and Mitzi Steiner. Additionally, Maurene Ryan Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, is leading the team of prosecutors in Sean Combs' case.
DJ Vlad believes it would be fair for Cassie Ventura to face the same charges as Diddy
In addition to pinpointing aspects like an all-female prosecution and suggesting that Sean Combs shouldn't be facing RICO charges, DJ Vlad also put forth his opinion about Cassie Ventura being an accomplice to Combs' crimes.
Concluding his May 22, 2025, tweet, DJ Vlad said that it'd be fair for Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura to be charged with the same s*x trafficking and prostitution charges as the rapper. He mentioned that:
"she got immunity, along with $20M from Diddy and $10M from Intercontinental Hotel."
According to NDTV World's report dated May 15, 2025, Cassie Ventura admitted to having received $20 million in settlement from Diddy following her 2023 lawsuit accusing him of abuse, coercion, and r*pe. During a cross-examination on May 14, 2025, Cassie mentioned that she was paid the said amount by "Sean and his companies.'
Additionally, as per the BBC's May 17, 2025, report, Cassie mentioned that she was expecting to get approximately $10 million from InterContinental Hotels concerning the 2016 incident wherein Diddy physically abused her.
The recent tweet is not the first time DJ Vlad has questioned the charges against Diddy. During his recent appearance on DJ Akademiks' YouTube channel in April 2025, Vlad expressed his perspective on the charges against Sean Combs, stating:
"What exactly did he do that's really just illegal like to the point of actually facing 20 years? Like a lot of this stuff is like alright you flew out a girl and had s*x with her like, every entertainer does this. You had parties, and there was drugs there. I don't think anyone was having their head shoved in a mountain of cocaine and forced to do drugs."
In addition to questioning the relevance of the charges against Sean Combs, DJ Vlad has also posted regular updates concerning the rapper's ongoing trial on his social media accounts.