DJ Vlad refuses to believe Tory Lanez agreed to do "10 years in prison by taking a shooting charge for Megan's assistant" Kelsey Harris

Shortly after Kelsey Harris' former bodyguard claimed that it was Harris who shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and not Tory Lanez, DJ Vlad took to X to comment on the same. On May 20, 2025, DJ Vlad addressed Lanez's confession on the recent episode of Jason Lee's podcast, wherein he admitted to taking the "rap for Kelsey".

Expressing disbelief at the new angle in Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 shooting case, Vlad wrote:

"He wants everyone to believe that a successful, multi-millionaire artist is doing 10 years in prison by taking a shooting charge for Megan's assistant, who he just met and was f*cking on the side. This wasn't his child's mother, long-term girlfriend, life-long friend, or relative - just a girl who he was f*cking while still f*cking Megan and trying to f*ck Kylie Jenner. Yeah, ok."

DJ Vlad's tweet about Lanez taking the fall for Kelsey Harris (Image via X/ @djvlad)

In his tweet, DJ Vlad referred to Jason Lee reading out an alleged text exchange between himself and Lanez, citing that the rapper took the fall for Kelsey Harris. Citing Lanez, Jason Lee read out the rapper's reported text, stating:

“I never said nothing and ate the ten years for them to live. Crazy place we live in. I took the rap for Kelsey, never wanted her to go to jail and I never wanted Megan to get hurt or anything, so in me stopping her from getting shot I got the raw deal."

Tory Lanez's alleged text to Jason Lee also mentioned how he was made the poster boy for the "un-protection of Black women", when he protected two Black women on the contrary.

Tory Lanez reportedly dubbed evidence "suppressed" in alleged texts to Jason Lee

In addition to claiming that he took the fall for Kelsey Harris, Jason Lee read out alleged texts from Tory Lanez stating that he's preparing to come home this year. The rapper reportedly wrote in one of his texts that he believed in his innocence, bringing up a conspiracy theory about the evidence in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case.

When Jason Lee asked Tory Lanez why he admitted to something he hadn't done, the rapper reportedly texted the podcaster stating:

“It’s honestly a bunch of suppressed evidence that was kept away from me during trial. Like, through trial they keep saying it was inconclusive on the gun DNA, but I always knew I never touched the gun, so I asked my lawyer to retest it. And sure enough… I was a 102% excluded completely, from everything just like I said."

According to a report by AllHipHop dated May 14, 2025, attorney Walter Roberts from the Unite The People introduced a statement from Kelsey Harris' former bodyguard, Bradley James. Kelsey Harris' ex-bodyguard claimed to have heard her confess to shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Additionally, putting forth a perspective of forensic gaps and bias, Walter Roberts mentioned:

“There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun."

Tory Lanez was convicted on 3 felony charges related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in December 2022. Lanez was convicted on charges of gross negligence in discharging the firearm, assault with a semiautomatic handgun, and possessing a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The rapper is currently facing a decade-long prison sentence.

