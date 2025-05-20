Tory Lanez's petition reaches nearly 300K signatures amid Megan Thee Stallion calling rapper a "demon" and asking him to leave her alone

A Change.org petition advocating for Tory Lanez's pardon has nearly reached 300K signatures, even as Megan Thee Stallion recently reiterated that she was shot by the rapper in 2020. For the unversed, Lanez was stabbed 14 times by a fellow inmate during a prison attack on May 12.

Two days after the attack, his legal team held a press conference, claiming to have received new evidence suggesting that Tory Lanez did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion. The legal team claimed that Megan's former friend, Kelsey Harris (who had been with Megan and Lanez at the time of the 2020 incident), was the one who shot the Hiss rapper.

Furthermore, the team claimed that Harris' former bodyguard signed an affidavit stating the same, alleging that he overheard Harris confess to the crime during a phone call. Following this, the Change.org petition for Lanez's pardon, led by Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell, has steadily gained thousands of signatures.

As of this article, the petition, titled "Pardon Tory Lanez: Urge Governor Newsom to Correct a Deep Injustice," has received 273,557 signatures.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has addressed Lanez's prison attack and the alleged new evidence, blasting the rapper in a fiery social media post and calling him a "demon." She firmly stood by her statement that Lanez was the person who shot her in 2020, pleading with the rapper to leave her alone.

"FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT f**k the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME !! Ain't no new f**king evidence yall been saying the same s**t for years. TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f**king demon!” she continued.

Megan Thee Stallion accuses the internet of making her "relive being shot" by Tory Lanez

During Tory Lanez's trial in 2022, Megan Thee Stallion (mentioned as Megan Pete in court documents) testified about the shooting incident that took place in 2020. She claimed that she, Tory Lanez, and Kelsey Harris were leaving Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills party when Lanez and Pete got into an argument.

According to the BBC, the argument escalated, with Pete telling Tory Lanez to pull over the car and let her out. She testified that Lanez drew a gun and shot the ground by her feet, telling her, "Dance b***h." The Houston rapper claimed she had bullet fragments in her feet and had to go to a hospital to have them removed.

Tory Lanez was found guilty of three gun-related charges and sentenced to 10 years in 2023. He has been serving his sentence at the California Correctional Institution, where a fellow inmate stabbed him multiple times on May 12. A statement on his social media pages following the attack read:

"Tory was stabbed 14 times, including seven wounds to his back, four to his torso, two to the back of his head and one to the left side of his face. Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through. He also wants to thank everyone for the continued prayers and support.”

During a recent press conference, Tory Lanez's father said he was "recovering remarkably." At that same conference, his legal team presented the alleged new evidence, advocating for the rapper's pardon and claiming he wasn't given a "fair trial."

Following this, Megan's lawyer, Alex Spiro, denied the accusation of an unfair trial. He added that the trial was "not a political matter" but a "case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law."

On May 19, Megan Thee Stallion finally commented on the situation. She accused the internet of harassing her by making her relive the shooting incident, writing:

“At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY? One min him/ yall said I was never shot now yall letting him play in yall face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn't him oh okay... ?! I'm sick of this s**t. LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!"

She asserted that she had no reason to lie about Tory Lanez shooting her, claiming that the rapper refused to testify during his 2022 trial because he knew he had committed the crime he was accused of.

"HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT S**T! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!! WHY IN TF WOULD ME … MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME!" she wrote.

The Change.org petition advocating for Tory Lanez's pardon has received co-signs from fellow rappers like Drake, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others.

