Did Tory Lanez have gunshot residue on his hands? Details of Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case revisited amid Kelsey Harris' ex-bodyguard's claims

In a recent turn of events concerning Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case, for which Tory Lanez is currently imprisoned, Kelsey Harris' ex-bodyguard has claimed that it wasn't Lanez who shot Stallion, but Harris.

Ad

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet due to a dispute between them at Kylie Jenner's party in 2020.

According to a report by iHeart dated December 2022, test results showed that Tory Lanez and Kelsey Harris tested positive for gunshot residue on their hands.

While Lanez's DNA was not found on the magazine of the firearm, the results came back inconclusive for his DNA on the firearm itself.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Co-ed for the New York Post, Gianno Caldwell was a part of the press conference held on May 14, 2025, exploring the new angle, bringing Kelsey Harris into the picture.

Claiming that the collective of evidence was mishandled on the night of the shooting, Caldwell said:

"There were multiple people with gunshot residue on their hands that night. Why didn't all individuals have the residue tested? Their DNA tested on the weapon? That's a legitimate question."

Ad

Gianno Caldwell continued:

"According to Tory. According to the prosecution, Tory was excluded from the clip of the gun and according to Tory's defense team, they said DNA analysis showed that there was a 0.01% chance the Tory touched the actual gun itself."

The NY Post co-ed also blamed former district attorney George Gascón for railroading Tory Lanez's case. Caldwell said that George was someone who would regularly drop enhancements, but he chose to provide enhancements to Lanez in his case.

Ad

Details of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's case revisited amid Kelsey Harris' former bodyguard's claims

During the news conference held by United the People, the organization's lead consultant, Walter Roberts, claimed that Kelsey Harris' former bodyguard and driver, Bradley James, reportedly overheard Harris admitting to shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Roberts said:

"Mr. James informed Unite The People that he was witness to the conversation Ms. Harris had where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times. Mr. Peterson (Lanez) grabbed her arm and knocked it down and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody…never even touched that gun. Never fired the gun.”

Ad

Tory Lanez was accused of assaulting Megan Thee Stallion by shooting her in both feet following an argument between them in a vehicle while leaving a party.

As per NPR's December 2022 report covering the case, Megan Thee Stallion took the stand and described how the shooting had impacted her life and career negatively.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A crying Megan told the jury that she wished that Lanez would've just shot and killed her if she knew she'd have to undergo so much torture.

Additionally, Stallion's former friend Kelsey Harris, who was present in the vehicle with both rappers the night the incident took place, also took the stand. She was expected to corroborate Stallion's testimony.

However, Harris exercised her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination. The case further got complicated when a discrepancy was found between Harris' act in the court and her recorded testimony.

Ad

In the latter, Kelsey Harris told prosecutors that Tory Lanez offered both women $1 million to keep the incident under wraps.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another twist in the case was brought by 911 caller Sean Kelly, who claimed to have witnessed the incident from his bedroom window. Sean mentioned that he saw two girls fighting and that a muzzle flash went off near a woman.

However, he also saw Lanez firing violently and assaulting both women, stating:

"They were all fighting ... they all struggled continuously."

Tory Lanez was convicted of three charges in December 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

As per NPR, the rapper was convicted on charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possessing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More