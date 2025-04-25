"All of her songs are starting to sound the same!" — Netizens react to Megan thee Stallion releasing her new single “Whenever"

Megan Thee Stallion released her new single, Whenever, and accompanying music video on April 25, 2025. Whenever is her first solo song of 2025, released on the heels of her Coachella performances. Whenever also followed the rapper's feature on K-pop star Lisa's Rapunzel, from her debut solo album, Alter Ego.

Ad

Whenever's music video, directed by Zac Dov Wiesel, opens with Megan Thee Stallion crashing her car into a waiting room, followed by her rapping:

"Ayy, twenty-four hours in a day and the first thing y'all h*es do is start hatin', mm (Start hatin')/ Couldn't be me, I'm 'bout my breesh, in my sleep gettin' paid (Ugh)/ One b***h, two b***h, three b***h, four (Three b***h, four)."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The music video garnered 250K at the time of writing. As for the song, the response to Megan Thee Stallion's Whenever was divisive, with one X user claiming all her songs were starting to "sound the same."

"All of her songs are starting to sound the same! The formula is getting boring."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, adding that while they liked the visuals of the music video, the song itself seemed repetitive.

"Sounds like every other mts song," one person tweeted.

"It’s actually ridiculous how redundant and repetitive her music and videos are getting like it’s not even funny," another person added.

"Visual ate down but it’s something I can’t pin but she’s missing n I wanna see her really GET THERE but it’s like musically she’s stuck idk what it is that’s not clicking but the video cute," another user wrote.

Ad

However, others praised Megan Thee Stallion on her latest musical offering, opining that it sounded like a "summer anthem."

"Oh she ate this up," one fan wrote.

"Megan never misses! “Whenever” already sounding like a summer anthem," another person added.

"Ate it!!! rapping circles around these other “rappers”," another fan posted.

Megan Thee Stallion announced a new album

Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed she has started working on a new album. Referred to as Act: III, it will reportedly follow her previous albums, Megan and Megan: Act II. The Houston rapper revealed the news during a TikTok livestream in March, adding that she wanted to do features with artists she listened to or was interested in.

Ad

“Act III is being made. I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life. I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f**k with.”

Ad

Ad

Megan Thee Stallion listed Doechii as one of the artists she hoped to collaborate with. She also said she loved Doechii, adding the Tampa-based rapper was on her "album wish list."

However, Megan Thee Stallion also revealed that she had "no song right now” that would fit the Grammy-winning rapper, adding:

“I feel like Doechii would be the type of person that you would have to be in the studio to make a song with. I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over, and also I’m like challenging myself to rap over beats that I wouldn’t normally rap over without losing myself.”

Ad

In other news, Megan Thee Stallion invited fellow artists Ciara and Victoria Monét on stage to join her during the first weekend of Coachella. The rapper performed at the main stage on both weekends (April 13 and April 20); however, her set during the first weekend was cut short during the performance of her final song, Mamushi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More