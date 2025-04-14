"They should’ve kissed!" — Netizens react as Megan Thee Stallion brings out Victoria Monét to perform ‘Spin’ and ‘On My Mama’ at Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella 2025 performance was a star-studded event as the rapper brought out fellow female artists like Queen Latifah, Ciara, and Victoria Monét to join her on stage. Stallion took to the festival's main stage on April 13, 2025, during the first weekend of the two-weekend festival, which features Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and Green Day as headliners.

Megan Thee Stallion and Victoria Monét performed Spin, their collaborative song from the former's 2024 eponymous album, and On My Mama, a track from Monét's 2023 album, Jaguar II.

The duo's sultry performance was widely praised on social media, with one user writing:

"They should’ve kissed!"

Several people agreed with this sentiment, dubbing them a "powerful duo."

"They have just increased the temperature at Coachella," one person tweeted.

"Such a powerful duo! That crowd must’ve gone wild!" another person exclaimed.

"Damn, never knew Monet bad like that," someone else added.

Others praised the two artists for their performance, asserting that Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella show surpassed Beyoncé's 2018 headlining set, which fans online often refer to as "Beychella."

"Can I just say, I love seeing talented, beautiful, NATURAL women on stage!!" one person wrote.

"That was hot. Someone check my PULSE," another user added.

"Two bad bi**hes at the same damn time," someone else posted.

"I'm sorry but Megan already topped Beyonces performance at Coachella. That's mother #MEGCHELLA," another person commented.

Megan Thee Stallion reportedly faced technical issues while performing

Megan Thee Stallion encountered technical difficulties during her Coachella performance. According to Rolling Stone, her microphone wire disconnected mid-performance; however, the issue was fixed after she called for help, saying:

“Somebody come out here and fix my motherf**king mic!”

However, her microphone caused issues a second time during the rapper's closing song, Mamushi, prompting her to ask her team to replay the song. Despite this, her performance seemed to be cut short, with the rapper taking her final bow while thanking her fans, known as "Hotties," as her set concluded five minutes after the scheduled run time.

Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella set began with a medley of Ungrateful and Thot S**t. The rapper then performed Wanna Be, followed by another medley of Freak Nasty, Girls In The Hood, Where Them Girls and Savage. Her first guest was Spiritbox, who joined her for TYG.

Other guests during her set included Queen Latifah, who performed "Plan B" and "U.N.I.T.Y." alongside Megan Thee Stallion. This was followed by several solo performances before Victoria Monét joined the rapper on stage. Ciara also appeared with the rapper for Roc Steady and Goodies before Megan Thee Stallion closed her set with Big Ole Freak and Mamushi.

The Savage rapper is set to perform again during the second week of Coachella on April 20. At the time of this article, it’s uncertain if she will use the same setlist during the second weekend.

In other news, Post Malone headlined Coachella on April 13. Other artists who performed on the main stage during the third day of the festival's opening weekend included Shaboozey, Beabadoobee, and Junior H. Artists like BLACKPINK's Jennie, Ty Dolla $ign, and The Beaches took the stage at the festival's other venues.

