"Coming to flop on a playlist near you" — Internet divided over Megan Thee Stallion sharing new teaser video ahead of Coachella

On Friday, April 11, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram and shared a teaser video prior to her performance at the Coachella on Sunday, April 13. For the unversed, Megan is also scheduled to perform for the second time at the music festival on April 20.

The recently uploaded teaser has been captioned as:

"See you in the desert hotties 🔥☀️. #RETURNOFTHEESTALLION."

Her performance this Sunday is set to happen at the Coachella stage from 8.35 pm to 9.25 pm local time. Her much awaited gig would be preceded by Junior H, while Post Malone will be performing after Megan on the same stage.

Meanwhile, the teaser has been gaining momentum on social media. Many have flooded the internet with their reactions on the same. A user (@hexminaj) tweeted:

"Coming to flop on a playlist near you."

A user stated:

"Nobody asked for this."

"Sorry babes, we're on the Doechii train. Maybe next year," added a tweet.

"Tf she mean 'the return of the stallion' lol you drop two albums last year," mocked another netizen.

Several other users, however, expressed their excitement after watching the teaser. A user commented:

"WE READY FOR A HOT GIRL SUMMER."

"Excited to see what she brings to Coachella!" exclaimed another one.

"MY FAVORITE!!! Her name is MEGAN ! ! !" read a tweet.

Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed that she wanted to collaborate with Doechii

On March 21, Megan Thee Stallion conducted a TikTok live session, where she spoke about Act III, the third installment of her MEGAN series.

During the live chat, the rapper revealed that her fans could expect a new track and a music video soon enough.

She further revealed that the project is in production and fans wouldn't have to wait too long to witness it. Megan Thee Stallion did not reveal the release date of the reportedly upcoming project.

Somewhere during the live chat, Megan mentioned that Doechii was on the project's wishlist. She additionally stated:

"I love Doechii, b*tch. I do wanna do a song with Doechii. That is on my album wishlist... I feel Doechii would be the type of person you would have to be, like, in the studio to make a song with. Like, I would like to hear a beat that she would rap over."

She opened up about her criteria for choosing the features on the upcoming project. According to Megan, the features would be the ones that she had never collaborated with before or she would also listen to them in free time.

She added:

"I only want to do features with people that I feel like either one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, like that I listen to on my own time…People I actually, ya know, like f*ck with."

Megan: Act II, the expanded reissue of MEGAN, was dropped on October 25, 2024. The features there included Flo Milli, Twice, Spiritbox, and RM of BTS.

Fans have now been waiting for Megan Thee Stallion's much-anticipated project.

