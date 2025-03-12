“She chasing clout over her child health” — Netizens critique Flo Milli for doing a show at 9 months pregnant instead of listening to her doctor

American rapper Flo Milli, whose real name is Tamia Monique Carter, posted on her Instagram on March 11 that she performed in San Diego while being nine months pregnant. The 25-year-old rapper revealed that her doctor warned her not to perform at this stage. In the caption, she also asked her followers for "mom tips."

According to HipHopDX's report, Flo Milli confirmed her pregnancy on X in November 2024. However, she did not reveal the identity of the baby's father.

Her Instagram post was reuploaded by @theshaderoom. The rapper's actions garnered much backlash from netizens, who wondered why she ignored her doctor's advice and then asked her fans for tips on childcare.

One netizen (@mack_daddy_compton) called out the rapper, saying she chose fame and clout over her baby's health. They wrote:

"She chasing clout over her child health, weird."

Netizen talking about the rapper's pregnancy. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Netizens bashed Flo Milli for not listening to her doctor's warning. One netizen (@vettedvisions) called her out, saying she's risking a precious thing. Another (@pretty_stormy_) pointed out that she asks for tips on social media but ignores her doctor's advice.

Netizens are talking about the rapper's pregnancy. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Calling her an attention seeker, @blueeriches_ said Flo Milli's actions prove that she seemingly lacks motherly instinct. Another netizen (@himagnation_iskey) stated that a show isn't more important than a baby's health.

Netizens talking about the rapper's pregnancy. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Netizens continued bashing the rapper for her actions. One netizen (@drestealz) remarked that her career is going nowhere, and instead of focusing on her career, she's pregnant with a baby.

Netizens talking about the rapper's pregnancy. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Flo Milli announced her pregnancy last year

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 1 - Image via Getty

According to Billboard's report, the rapper confirmed her pregnancy on November 25, 2024, via X. In a now-deleted tweet, she denied the pregnancy rumors by claiming she was bloated.

"Flo mommy sh*t," she wrote.

The rapper also tweeted on the same day that because of her growing baby bump, she could not see her private parts. She wrote,

"I can’t even see my coochie no more that’s crazy."

Who's the father of the rapper's first baby?

According to the Billboard report, Flo Milli never disclosed her father's identity or revealed whether she was dating someone. In an interview with Fly Guy DC in July 2024, she was asked about her relationship status. To which she replied:

"I wouldn't say I'm single."

The host, Fly Guy DC, said:

"OK, so you’re single but not taken."

The rapper agreed with the statement.

For the unversed, Flo Milli rose to fame after her 2018 single Beef FloMix and 2019 single In the Party went viral on TikTok. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified In The Party platinum.

Her second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay, was released in 2024. The album's lead single, Never Lose Me, became the rapper's first track to enter the US Billboard Hot 100, reaching the top 20.

