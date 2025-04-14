Coachella bomb threat: Everything to know as California man Davis Darvish is arrested

On Saturday, April 12, Davis Darvish - a Santa Monica native - was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat for the Coachella Music & Arts Festival. Per ABC 7 News, Darvish allegedly approached the security guards of the Agua Caliente Casino on Saturday morning, telling them that he would be responsible for a bombing at Coachella.

The casino where Darvish, 40, made the threat was located nearly 17 miles away from the Empire Polo Club, where the music festival is hosted.

Right after Davis's alleged threat, the casino staff notified the police about it - shortly before 11 AM.

Responding to the scene, officers were able to recognize the Tesla that Darvis drove, which they found using the FLOCK ALPR (automated license plate recognition) technology.

Officers then tracked Davis's movement throughout the Coachella Valley. In less than two hours after the complaint, Darvish's car was located in Palm Springs (at 12:11 PM) where he was detained by the Palm Springs Police Department.

No weapons or explosives were found in possession of the suspect behind the Coachella bomb threat

After Davis Darvish's initial detainment in Palm Springs, the Cathedral City Police Officers took custody of Darvish, assuming control of the bomb threat investigation thereafter.

According to ABC 7 News, he is currently being held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, with his bail set at $1 million.

After Davis was detained, the CCPD released a statement that read:

"Riverside County Sheriff's Department EOD Unit responded to the scene to search the suspect's vehicle for potential explosives. No weapons, explosives, or bomb-making materials were found in Darvish's possession or his vehicle when he was detained."

The CCPD detectives are currently looking into the 40-year-old's activities prior to his threat at the casino, CBS News reports.

Lady Gaga headlined Day 1 of Coachella's first weekend

Lady Gaga, who headlined the first day of Coachella's first weekend (April 11), performed a two-hour-long set on the festival's stage, which was titled The Art of Personal Chaos.

Per Billboard, Gaga's Coachella performance was divided into five acts that revisited various Lady Gagas of the past and were choreographed by Parris Goebel.

The Telephone singer opened her first act with Blood Mary, followed by Judas, Abracadabra, and Garden of Eden, concluding with Poker Face.

Her second act opened with Perfect Celebrity, followed by Disease, and then by a stripped-back rendition of Paparazzi, where Gaga asks:

"Sometimes I feel like I went into a dream when I was 20 years old… and I didn’t know if I wanted to wake up, because what if you weren’t there?"

Lady Gaga opened her third act accompanied by Gesaffelstein, performing songs like Killah and Zombieboy, before her solo performance of her chart-topping Bruno Mars collaboration, Die With a Smile, and How Bad Do U Want Me.

Her fourth act opened with a lively performance of Born This Way, followed by Shallow and Vanish Into You. In her fifth, concluding act, Gaga ended her performance with an extended version of Bad Romance.

Lady Gaga's Coachella set was followed by Missy Elliott, Overmono, Benson Boone, Marina, Three Sacred Souls, DJ Gigola, and Vintage Culture.

