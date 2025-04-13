“Not everything dark and gothic is of Satan”- Internet defends Lady Gaga as she faces Satanic ritual allegations over Coachella set

Lady Gaga was the main attraction on the opening night of Coachella 2025 on Friday, April 11. The pop sensation wowed the California desert with a five-act performance. Her set included gothic imagery such as skulls, gargoyles, and angels, along with a chess board dance fight.

However, according to the Daily Mail’s April 12 report, these acts have been tagged as “satanic” by some netizens for its dark, black, and reportedly gothic aesthetics. Now, once the viral performance was re-shared on X, it garnered many reactions. The caption of one video from Lady Gaga's Coachella set read:

“‘Satanic rituals’ during Lady Gaga’s performance at Coachella is being praised … This is NOT art. This is NOT theater. This IS demonic and it must end…”

The X users mostly refuted the claims. One X user said that not everything gothic is connected to Satan.

“Not everything dark and gothic is of Satan. We all have darkness in our lives and it’s fine to acknowledge that. Baroque art is dark and that’s fine.,” wrote one X user.

Others also reacted in a similar way as one said that it was "pure theatre".

“This is so beautiful. Pure art and pure theatre,” commented one X user.

"You never saw alice in wonderland ha, it’s ok i thought the queen of hearts was demonic too at first. I had to mature," another one remarked.

"I’m not defending Lady Gaga but can you tell me one Bible verse or any piece of church history that says “demonic stuff is red and weird”. Like. Why do you get to decide what is demonic? Just because it matches what Hollywood said was demonic? Satan just doesn’t operate like this," argued an X user.

Meanwhile, others also supported Lady Gaga while taking a subtle dig at the rumour. One sarcastically said that she did all the glory to Satan, while another one said that the accusers must have watched Satanic rituals at some point for them to know how it looked.

“You must have witnessed these satanic rituals at some point to know this is one, right? Cuz like, to us, she is just singing one of her hits in a red dress…,” one commented.

“Doing all to the glory of Satan,” said an X user, jokingly.

“Because you watched the video your soul is sold to satan as well congrats,” another X user wrote sarcastically.

Lady Gaga performed over 20 songs at Coachella on April 11

As per the same report from Daily Mail, Lady Gaga gave a stunning performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. However, some compared her props and themes of the performance to a "satanic ritual."

Meanwhile, as per Newsweek’s April 13 report, her chess-themed act was reportedly a reference to the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen's "It's Only a Game" exhibition from Spring 2005.

The same Newsweek report stated that, while speaking to the crowd, Lady Gaga said:

"I love you so much. I wanted to make a romantic gesture to you this year amid these times of mayhem. I decided to build you an opera house in the desert…"

The Bloody Mary singer continued:

"For all the love and all the joy and all the strength you've given me my whole life. Sometimes I feel like it went into a dream when I was like 20 years old and I've been in a dream ever since then..."

Lady Gaga also performed over 20 songs during her five-act concert. Songs like Bloody Mary, Abracadabra, Judas, Scheisse, Garden of Eden, and Poker Face were featured in her Act I, Of Velvet and Vice. Songs like Perfect Celebrity, Disease, Alejandro, Paparazzi, and The Beast were used in Act II: And She Fell Into a Gothic Dream.

Furthermore, Killah, Zombieboy, Die With a Smile, and How Bad Do U Want Me were all used in Act III, titled The Beautiful Nightmare That Knows Her Name. Act IV: To Wake Her Is To Lose, featured songs like He has Shallow, Vanish Into You, Born This Way, Kill for Love, and Shadow of a Man.

Finally, in her Act V: Eternal Aria of the Monster Heart, songs like Bad Romance were featured.

Meanwhile, the first weekend of Coachella came to an end with artists like Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Shaboozey, Jennie, Zedd, and Tiësto performing for the crowd. The second weekend will start from April 18 and last till April 20.

