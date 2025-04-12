“Her presence shook him that’s why” — Netizens react as camera operator at Coachella seemingly suffers a fall during The Marias’ set

April 11 marked the official start of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2025, which is taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for three days of star-studded performances. On the first day, The Marias got the crowd up and dancing.

Ad

Throughout the Coachella performance, María Zardoya, the group's lead vocalist, performed a variety of vocal styles and occasionally sang in front of her fans. They performed tracks like Hamptons, Real Life, Run Your Mouth, Lovefool cover, Care For You, Only In My Dreams, Lejos De Ti, Otro Atardecer, Hush, Heavy, Back to Me, Vicious Sensitive Robot, No One Noticed, Ojos Tristes, Paranoia, and Cariño.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following their Coachella performance, the video quickly went viral. Along with this, another clip went viral, which showed a camera operator seemingly suffering a fall during the group’s performance. Once the clip was uploaded on X by Pop Base on April 12, it quickly gained traction.

Netizens flooded the comment section of the video to react to the whole thing. They mostly complimented the group and its lead singer, with one saying that María's presence shook up the cameraman.

Ad

“Her presence shook him, that's why,” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others also reacted in a similar fashion, as one said that her performance was really good, while another one said that she knocked him over with the vibes.

“Performance so good Even the Camera Operator fell for it,” another one said.

“She knocked him over with her vibes!” commented one X user.

“I mean… if I was him I would fall for her too tbh!” another user wrote.

Ad

Meanwhile, others showed concern over the cameraman as one said that it's really sad, while another one hoped that he was ok.

“That's so sad,” one wrote.

“Tough job out there for real,” another one said.

Before performing at Coachella, The Marias declared their upcoming tour

As per the Desert Sun’s April 11 report, the theme for the band's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival's Friday performance, which took place on the Outdoor Theatre stage, was breakup and heartbreak. Coincidentally, the band's 2024 album Submarine had the same theme.

Ad

The lead singer, María Zardoya, performed throughout the evening when the band took the stage at Coachella. The show was arranged as a rock opera and celebrated overcoming adversity and emerging stronger as a result.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The outlet further reported that the band member Zaydoya told the crowd late in the set:

"Since these songs were written in the last few years, I lost love, I've lost life, I've lost people really close to me, I've mourned a part of myself, and so whatever it is you're going through tonight or recently, just know that it gets so much better.”

Ad

Additionally, the Marias also sang their well-known 2025 song, Ojos Tristes, which was produced by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Near the end of their 16-track set list, they played the song. Nevertheless, they are yet to perform on April 18, at 8:20 p.m. at the Outdoor theater.

Meanwhile, a day before performing at Coachella, the dates for The Marias' next Submarine Tour (Extended) were made public. Last May, their same-titled album was released.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It signifies the breakup of drummer Josh Conway and vocalist Maria Zaydoya, which happened sometime after 2022. The two are still working together as a band, even if they are no longer dating.

The band had a six-month vacation after their split, but they came back to make music to cope with the sorrow of being apart. They began on the first leg of the Submarine tour last year.

They will perform in Austin, Tucson, Santa Barbara, Berkeley, Portland, Seattle, and Morrison when the second leg begins in McAllen, Texas, in July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More