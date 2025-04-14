"First Beyoncé, now Meg" - Post Malone memes erupt as internet reacts to Megan Thee Stallion's Coachella set being cut short

Rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion performed at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on the night of April 13, 2025. Artists like Queen Latifah and Ciara joined her on stage.

While Megan extended her set, she reportedly ended her performance abruptly by saying:

“I gotta go. I love y’all so much, thank y’all. See y’all next weekend!”

In the wake of her exit, Thee Stallion’s fans online are alleging her set was cut short because of Post Malone’s headline performance. For instance, X user @wyetthasspoken shared a GIF of a fight and captioned the post:

“ITS ALWAYS POST MALONE CUTTING MY GIRLS SHORT! FIRST BEYONCÉ NOW MEG!!

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar meme-worthy reactions on the platform.

“They cut Megan’s set short for… *checks notes* Post Malone? Okay,” a person wrote.

“No shade but Post Malone don’t gotta go on, like Megan can stay instead,” another person wrote.

“And they really should've let Megan keep going, nobody checking for Post Malone,” a netizen wrote.

Others continued to chime in.

“Something about Megan having to get off the stage for Post Malone just doesn’t sit right with my spirit,” another netizen wrote.

“They didn't let her finish for Post Malone!?! #MEGCHELLA” a fan wrote.

“Cutting Megan off for Post Malone. This needs to be the last Coachella,” another fan wrote.

Neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Post Malone has addressed the matter.

Meanwhile, the internet also debated whether Malone should have headlined over Megan at this year’s Coachella.

Notably, it was rumored that Post Malone previously cut short Queen Bey’s performance at the NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show in December 2024 at Houston’s NRG Stadium. However, that turned out to be an online theory.

In reality, he joined Beyoncé to sing a duet of her single Levii’s Jeans from her country album, Cowboy Carter. Later, he thanked her via X for including him in her “beautiful record” as well as for sharing her “talent and art with the world.”

Post Malone signed off by expressing his love for Beyoncé.

More about Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella performance

Megan Thee Stallion performed at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for the Coachella fest on Sunday. However, 20 minutes into her show, she suffered a microphone issue when it came off her outfit, mid-performance. She immediately called for help by saying:

“Somebody come out here and fix my motherf**king mic.”

A crew member quickly entered the stage and assisted her. Megan thanked her and resumed her set that comprised songs like Savage and Body.

“If you love your body, make some motherf**king noise,” she told the audience while singing ‘Body.’

Later in the evening, she welcomed Queen Latifah and performed a duet of the latter’s 1993 track, U.N.I.T.Y. Ciara too joined Megan Thee Stallion, and performed her 2004 hit single, Goodies as well as Megan’s rap number, Rock Steady.

Victoria Monet also appeared as a guest artist, and the duo sang Spin and On My Mama. Megan Thee Stallion’s performance had several wardrobe changes, backup dancers, and more. The three-time Grammy winner, who first performed at Coachella in 2022, is scheduled to return to Coachella next weekend on the final day.

The weekend at Coachella saw performances from other notable artists and bands including Jennie from Blackpink, Shaboozey, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, Junior H, Peso Pluma, and Meute, among others.

Coachella 2025 is running across two weekends, April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20.

